Saudi Arabia, Qatar to invest in Lebanon if Hezbollah disarms: US envoy

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are ready to invest in an economic zone in south Lebanon near the border with Israel that would create jobs for members of the militant Hezbollah group and its supporters once they lay down their weapons, President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East said Tuesday.

Tom Barrack made his comments in Beirut after trips to Israel and Syria where he discussed with officials there the ongoing situation in Lebanon following this month's decision by the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year. Hezbollah's leader rejected the government's plan, vowing to keep the weapons.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces could begin withdrawing from territory they hold in southern Lebanon after the Lebanese government's momentous decision to disarm Hezbollah. The US-backed Lebanese army is preparing a plan for Hezbollah's disarmament that should be ready by the end of August. The government is expected to discuss the army's plan and approve it during a meeting scheduled for Sept 2. We have to have money coming into the system. The money will come from the Gulf, Barrack told reporters after meeting President Joseph Aoun. Qatar and Saudi Arabia are partners and are willing to do that for the south (of Lebanon) if we're asking a portion of the Lebanese community to give up their livelihood.

We have 40,000 people that are being paid by Iran to fight. What are you gonna do with them? Take their weapon and say by the way, good luck planting olive trees? It can't happen. We have to help them, Barrack said. He was referring to tens of thousands of Hezbollah members who have been funded since the early 1980s by Tehran. We, all of us, the Gulf, the US, the Lebanese are all gonna act together to create an economic forum that is gonna produce a livelihood, Barrack said. When asked why the US doesn't go to discuss the Hezbollah issue directly with Iran rather than traveling to Israel and Syria, Barrack said: You think that's not happening? Goodbye. Barrack then ended his news conference and walked out of the room.

Speaking on the UN peacekeeping force that has been deployed in south Lebanon since Israel first invaded the country in 1978, Barrack said the US would rather fund the Lebanese army than the force that is known as UNIFIL. Speaking about this week's vote at the United Nations in New York, Barrack said the US backs extending UNIFIL's term for one year only. A low-level conflict between Israel and Hezbollah started a day after the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack against Israel from Gaza, when Hezbollah began launching rockets across the border in support of its Palestinian ally. The conflict escalated into war in September 2024 and left more than 4,000 people dead, and caused destruction worth $11 billion in Lebanon, according to the World Bank.