Saudi Aramco signs pact to buy 50% of APQ's blue hydrogen business

Saudi oil giant Aramco has signed final agreements to buy 50% of the blue hydrogen industrial gases business of Air Products Qudra (APQ), it said on Tuesday, continuing the kingdom's drive to become a major hydrogen producer.

Financial details of the transaction for Blue Hydrogen Industrial Gases Company (BHIG) were not disclosed, but Aramco said the deal includes options for it to buy hydrogen and nitrogen.



APQ is a joint venture between U.S. industrial gases producer Air Products and Qudra Energy, a Saudi start-up set up in 2017.

Saudi Arabia, as well as some of its neighbours, are making big bets on hydrogen, spending billions of dollars to get a head start in the race to become a top supplier of what they see as a fuel of the future.

