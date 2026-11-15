Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition ​fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three ‌drones in the kingdom's ​oil-rich Eastern Province.

The ​Houthis, who control most of the ​populous parts of Yemen, have intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack last ​week damaged an administrative building of the ‌state oil company Saudi Aramco in ​Riyadh's financial hub.

The Eastern Province, the economic powerhouse of Saudi Arabia, has been subject to ‌multiple attacks ​by Houthis in ‌the past few weeks.

It contains the ‌majority of the kingdom's oil and ​gas reserves and is home to Aramco's headquarters, which suffered extensive damage ​in an attack in October.