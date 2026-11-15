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Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh

The ​Houthis, who control most of the ​populous parts of Yemen, have intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days

Saudi | Image: Reuters
The Houthis have stepped up strikes ‌on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, ‌while Saudi Arabia has ramped up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response | Image: Reuters
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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The Saudi-led coalition ​fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three ‌drones in the kingdom's ​oil-rich Eastern Province.
 
The ​Houthis, who control most of the ​populous parts of Yemen, have intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack last ​week damaged an administrative building of the ‌state oil company Saudi Aramco in ​Riyadh's financial hub.
 
The Eastern Province, the economic powerhouse of Saudi Arabia, has been subject to ‌multiple attacks ​by Houthis in ‌the past few weeks.
 
It contains the ‌majority of the kingdom's oil and ​gas reserves and is home to Aramco's headquarters, which suffered extensive damage ​in an attack in October.
 
The Houthis have stepped up strikes ‌on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, ‌while Saudi Arabia has ramped up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Saudi ArabiaYemenHouti Attack

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First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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