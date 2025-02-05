Won't establish ties with Israel without Palestinian state: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed on Wednesday that it would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel unless a Palestinian state is created. The statement follows remarks by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that Saudi Arabia had not set such a condition.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had made the Kingdom’s stance “clear and explicit”, leaving no room for interpretation. The ministry added that Saudi Arabia opposes any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land and considers its position on the issue non-negotiable.

"His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18, 2024. His Royal Highness emphasised that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said.

The ministry further highlighted that the Crown Prince reiterated this position during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh in November 2024. "His Royal Highness also reiterated this firm position during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November 11, 2024. He stressed the continuation of efforts to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands. His Royal Highness also urged more peace-loving countries to recognise the State of Palestine, and emphasised the importance of mobilising the international community to support the Palestinian people's rights, as expressed in United Nations General Assembly resolutions, recognising Palestine's eligibility for full UN membership," the official statement said.

Trump had previously stated that Saudi Arabia had not insisted on the creation of a Palestinian state during his Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

The US president also made a declaration that Washington would take control of Gaza following the relocation of Palestinians and lead its redevelopment. Speaking at a joint press conference with Netanyahu, he claimed the initiative would transform the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

Also Read

US will 'own and develop' Gaza: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced an unprecedented plan for the US to assume control of Gaza, proposing to revitalise the region through economic development.

In a statement that diverged from long-standing US policy, Trump said his administration would lead reconstruction efforts to create jobs and housing in the war-torn area, Al Jazeera reported.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it,” he said at the White House after meeting with Netanyahu. Trump added that his administration would clear debris, remove unexploded ordnance, and eliminate other security threats in the region.

He suggested that the US would maintain a long-term role in Gaza’s governance.

“This was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent,” Trump said.

While he did not provide concrete details on the plan’s execution, Trump expressed optimism that displaced Palestinians could relocate to other countries willing to accept them. He also indicated that some Palestinians would remain in Gaza.

The US president said Gaza could become home to the "world’s people".

“I think you will make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable. And I think the entire world – representatives from all over the world will be now – Palestinians also, Palestinians will live there,” he continued.

“Many people will live there," the president added.

Trump's action could 'change history', says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed Trump's proposal, suggesting that it had the potential to reshape the future of the region.

Speaking alongside Trump at the White House, Netanyahu said, “It’s worth paying attention to this… something that could change history.”

(With agency inputs)