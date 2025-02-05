US will 'take over' the Gaza strip, own it and develop it, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US would “take over” and “own” the Gaza strip, pledging to rebuild and develop it. Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stated "The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too." "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."
Economic development and long-term control
Trump further said "We're going to take over that piece, we're going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it'll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of." Trump said he envisioned the US taking a “long-term ownership position” over the Gaza strip, but did not clarify under what authority the US could assume control. When asked about the legality of such a move, he did not respond directly.
Criticism of Biden and regional strategy
Trump criticised former President Joe Biden, claiming his administration had shown incompetence in the Middle East. He said “nobody did anything for four years” in the Middle East except demonstrate incompetence." ALSO READ: Trump sees 'long-term' US ownership of Gaza, doesn't dismiss using military Earlier Trump reiterated his call for Arab nations, including Jordan and Egypt, to take in Gazans saying Palestinians there had no alternative but to abandon the Gaza strip. This time, he advocated for the permanent resettlement of Palestinians. Trump said that he might be reconsidering an independent Palestine as part of a two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Talks with Netanyahu on security and diplomacy
Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes two weeks into Trump’s second term. The leaders discussed eliminating Hamas, restoring peace “to a troubled region", and maintaining the Gaza ceasefire. Netanyahu, when asked about the US taking over Gaza, said, “I think it’s something that could change history.” “And I think it’s really worth pursuing this avenue." (With agency inputs)