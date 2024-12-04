Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen's house

Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen's house

The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan, early Tuesday.

At roughly 1:30 am Tuesday, the agent assigned to Yellen's protective detail outside of her home, observed a sedan with multiple people attempting to open car doors along the street, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A confrontation between the agent and the car's occupants led to gunfire. It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed.

The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement, Guglielmi said.

The D C Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and the case will also be reviewed by the US Attorney's Office.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel wants to reshape bureau via surveillance reform

PTI supporters in Washington hold funeral prayers for Islamabad victims

Boeing to cut over 2,500 jobs in US amid global workforce reduction plans

Donald Trump wins Republican trifecta as GOP retains House majority

Trump picks experienced advisors to carry out his immigration crackdown

Topics :washingtonUnited StatesJanet Yellen

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story