Security scare at JD Vance's Ohio residence; windows damaged, suspect held

A man was detained after damage was reported to a property associated with US Vice-President JD Vance in Ohio, CNN reported on Monday, citing law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight. Damage to the exterior of the residence was reported.

Vance family not present at the time

The United States Secret Service said the vice-president’s family was not in Ohio when the incident took place, the report said.

Photographs published by local media outlets showed broken windows at the property.

Suspect detained for property damage

A Secret Service spokesperson told CNN that an adult male, who has not been publicly identified, was detained in connection with the incident.