Home / World News / Shell beats expectations with $7.7 bn profit in Q1 on strong oil trading

Shell beats expectations with $7.7 bn profit in Q1 on strong oil trading

Analysts had expected first-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.46 billion, against $9.65 billion a year earlier

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shell on Thursday reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.7 billion, sharply beating expectations, on the back of strong oil trading and higher refining margins.
 
The oil major also announced it will repurchase a further $3.5 billion of its shares over the next three months, at a similar rate to the previous quarter. Its dividend remained unchanged.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, demonstrating our continued focus on delivering more value with less emissions," CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.
 
Analysts had expected first-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.46 billion, against $9.65 billion a year earlier.
 
The company had posted $7.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, boosted by strong LNG trading results.
 
Shell shares have gained about 14 this year, buoyed by Sawan's efforts to cut costs and focus the company on its most profitable oprations.
 
Rivals Exxon Mobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies last week reported a drop in profits from a year earlier, reflecting a sharp downturn in natural gas prices after a warmer than usual Northern Hemisphere winter cut demand and pushed up inventories.
 
Weaker LNG
 
Shell's chemicals and products divisions, which include refining and oil trading, registered a more than threefold rise in adjusted earnings from the previous quarter to $2.8 billion, driven by strong gains from trading and refining.
 
The results were offset by weaker results from its flagship liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading business compared with the previous quarter as well as unfavourable tax movements, Shell said.
 
Shell's LNG production rose in the quarter by 7 from the previous three months to 7.58 million metric tonnes while sales dropped by 7 to 16.87 million tonnes.
 
The company's overall oil and gas production rose by 3 in the quarter to 2.91 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Also Read

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

Dabur Q3 results: Profit rises 6.2% to Rs 506 crore, revenue up 7%

IRB Infra Q3 results: Net profit rises by 32.49% to Rs 187.42 crore

ArcelorMittal Q1 earnings beat expectations; expects 3-4% steel demand

Microsoft to invest $2.2 billion in cloud, AI services in Malaysia

Joe Biden keeps quiet as Gaza protesters, police clash on college campuses

Powell's reassuring tone may not be enough for inflation-spooked markets

Abortion still consuming US politics, courts 2 years after SC draft leaked

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ShellQ1 resultsCompanies

First Published: May 02 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story