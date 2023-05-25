Home / World News / Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts on: Leth Agencies

Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts on: Leth Agencies

Marine Traffic ship tracker, Refinitiv data showed the ship, which sails under the Hong Kong flag, as "not under command" near the southern end of the canal, positioned at angle next to canal's east

Reuters Cairo
Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts on: Leth Agencies

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A ship has grounded in the Suez Canal, "leaving behind" at least four vessels, shipping agent Leth Agencies said early on Thursday.
 
Suez Canal tugboats are trying to refloat the vessel, named Xin Hai Tong 23, the company said.

There was no immediate comment from Canal authorities.

"M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs," Leth Agencies said in a tweet, adding it was "leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs."

M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs - leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs.

Suez Canal tugs are currently trying to re-float the vessel. — Leth (@AgenciesLeth) May 25, 2023

The Marine Traffic ship tracker and Refinitiv data showed the ship, which sails under the Hong Kong flag, as "not under command" near the southern end of the canal, positioned at an angle next to the canal's eastern side.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Ahmed Tolba; writing by Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

Also Read

Egypt may allocate land to Indian industries in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Govt starts probe into circuit board dumping by China, Hong Kong

What is a flag meeting?

TMS Ep326: Infosys turns 40, World Cup in Qatar, markets, flag meeting

Tinder shows how youngsters' expectations from relationships are changing

S Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near N Korea border

Pakistan slashes provisional GDP growth to 0.29% from 2% for 2022-23

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse

Pak army's capabilities questioned post violent protests on May 9: Report

NY to pass legislation on making Diwali, Lunar New Year as federal holidays

Topics :Suez CanalEgyptShipping

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story