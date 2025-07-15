Home / World News / SIA checks Boeing 787 fuel switches, says they're functioning properly

SIA checks Boeing 787 fuel switches, says they're functioning properly

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is also working with SIA and Scoot to conduct inspections of the fuel control switches of all active Singapore-registered Boeing aircraft

Singapore Airlines
SIA has 26 B787 planes in its fleet, while its low-cost, wholly owned subsidiary Scoot has 23. I Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said all fuel switches on its Boeing 787 aircraft -- as well as those belonging to its subsidiary Scoot -- are functioning properly in compliance with regulatory requirements.

"As a precautionary measure, SIA and Scoot have carried out and completed checks on the fuel switches of the Boeing 787 aircraft in our fleet," the Channel News Asia quoted SIA as saying.

SIA has 26 B787 planes in its fleet, while its low-cost, wholly owned subsidiary Scoot has 23.

"The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority," said SIA, which is a 25.1 per cent partner of Air India and operator of daily SIA-Scoot flights to India.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is also working with SIA and Scoot to conduct inspections of the fuel control switches of all active Singapore-registered Boeing 737, 787 and 747-400F aircraft, according to the Channel report.

"There have been no findings from the inspections to date," CAAS said.

India, South Korea, and Japan had reported similar moves after a preliminary report on last month's Air India crash showed that the controls of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were moved from the "run" to "cutoff" position, starving the engines of fuel, according to media reports.

The preliminary report noted a cockpit recording where one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he cut off the engine of flight AI171 which crashed just after take-off in Ahmedabad.

"There's no way that you can accidentally knock it and then it goes in the opposite direction," the Channel had Chow Kok Wah, a former airline executive in aircraft maintenance, as saying.

The June 12 787-8 Dreamliner (AI171) crashed after take-off, hitting a medical college hostel, leaving 260 people dead - 229 passengers and 12 crew members as well as people on the ground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's Tianlong-3 rocket cleared for commercial launch a year after crash

Netanyahu coalition rattled as ultra-Orthodox party plans exit over new law

Rescuers search for 11 missing after speedboat overturns in Indonesia

San Francisco rolls out Microsoft's AI tools to 30,000 govt workers

Bangladesh struggles with unrest fallout after last year's govt ouster

Topics :Singapore AirlinesBoeing crashBoeing

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story