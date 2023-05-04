Home / World News / Siemens Energy weighs sale of electrical components maker Trench

Siemens Energy weighs sale of electrical components maker Trench

Siemens Energy is analyzing how to improve the long-term profitability and competitiveness of its bushings, instrument transformers and coils business, according to a spokesperson

Bloomberg
Siemens Energy weighs sale of electrical components maker Trench

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 1:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Aaron Kirchfeld and Eyk Henning

Siemens Energy AG is exploring a sale of a high-voltage components unit as the German gas turbine and grid technology maker focuses on core businesses, people with knowledge of the matter said.
 
Munich-based Siemens Energy is working with Deutsche Bank AG on the sale process for Trench Electric, which makes bushings, instrument transformers and coil products, according to the people. Non-binding bids are due in the coming weeks, they said, asking not to be identified because discussions are private. 
Siemens acquired Trench from buyout firm CVC Capital Partners in 2004 for €285 million ($315 million). Trench and partner firm HSP Group’s 3,000 employees and 10 factories engineer and design specialized high voltage electrical products for utility and industrial markets, according to their website.

Siemens Energy is analyzing how to improve the long-term profitability and competitiveness of its bushings, instrument transformers and coils business, according to a spokesperson. The next step is a carveout of the unit, though decisions on further measures haven’t been made and Siemens Energy is examining all options, the spokesperson said.
A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Siemens Energy Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch is trying to return the company to profitability after issues at its struggling Spanish wind turbine business pushed it into the red. The company, which was spun off of engineering giant Siemens AG in 2020, recently moved to fully control Gamesa to finally make headway on fixing protracted problems.

Also Read

Siemens signs Rs 26,000-crore locomotive order with Indian Railways

Is the capital goods sector on the recovery path as inflation eases?

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain

Twitter makes second interest payment on Elon Musk's buyout debt

Biden admin looks past India's rights record as China worries deepen

Goldman Sachs Group Inc names Kim Posnett as global head of TMT

'Plagiarism machines': Writers, studios battle over future of AI

Bhutan plans $500-mn fund for cryptocurrency mining in the Himalayas

Topics :SiemensElectrical goodsenergy sector

First Published: May 04 2023 | 1:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story