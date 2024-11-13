Silent majority voted Trump to power says Indian American Republican

The silent majority who were frustrated with the wars and high inflation voted Donald Trump to power, an eminent Indian American Republican leader has said exuding confidence that it would be a successful second term.

On November 6, Trump was elected the US president for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, four years after an election loss in 2020 that sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

The 78-year-old Republican leader defeated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.

"We have been forecasting this (a Trump victory). We were seeing it in the ground movement. There was a silent majority. This was a result of America's lost foreign policies, the domestic inflation, out-of-control crime, out-of-control illegal immigration, poor infrastructure, and the Biden-Harris administration focusing on social issues that were not relevant with the masses, Jasdip Singh Jassee, founder of Sikhs for Trump told PTI.

So, we have seen that anger, the disappointment of the masses in the Biden-Harris administration for the last four years that have come out. President Trump won with a very very decisive historical victory where he not only took the electoral college but also the popular vote. He has flipped a lot of deep blue counties like in California there are eight counties that have been flipped, he said.

Under Trump's leadership, the Republican party has got a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, he said.

More From This Section

Referring to the dozen odd senior administration position announced by Trump in the very first week of winning the presidential elections, Singh said the new Trump administration is shaping up very thoughtfully.

We see a big difference in how he picked his Cabinet in 2016 and how he is picking them now. He is much more experienced; he has seen how this works and the people he's bringing into his Cabinet are amazing. The picks that he had for the Border Czar, for the United Nations Ambassador, even for Secretary of State and recently appointed Governor Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel, which is a very important position for the US. I think all these picks have been very, very thoughtfully done and excellent picks, he said.

I think it's going to be a very successful second term. I think Republicans will have, even after President Trump's four years, I'm pretty sure Republicans will come back again and the country will be brought to the centre. It's dangerously to the left, which is not good for any society, either for the left or far right. The centre is always good. I think under President Trump's administration, the country will be inching towards the centre, Singh said.

Singh said India-US relationships are going to be very strong under President Trump.

Probably the strongest of the two nations that I have ever seen. If you look at these Cabinet picks they're heavily pro-India like the India Caucus head has been given one of the positions (of National Security Advisor), he said.

His policies are going to be America first. But I think he sees India as a very valuable partner. He has a personal relationship with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, a very positive one. Both leaders have a mutual respect, understanding, and affection for each other, Singh said.