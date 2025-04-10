Singapore's Changi reclaims world's best airport title from Doha's Hamad

By Sheryl Tian Tong Lee

Singapore’s Changi regained the title of world’s best airport in 2025, edging out Doha’s Hamad International, which took the number one spot last year.

ALSO READ: A string of airports in Gangetic plains aims to change the face of travel Overall, Asian airports led the rankings at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, with Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita, and Seoul’s Incheon rounding out the top five.

Among the biggest gainers in recent years, Hong Kong International Airport jumped into sixth position from 33rd two years ago.

Europe’s Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome Fiumicino, Munich and Zurich also made the top 10. Meanwhile US airports continued to perform poorly, with the highest ranked, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, coming in 27th.

In other moves:

New York’s JFK rose four places to 89th; LaGuardia climbed from 33 to 29

Melbourne retained its title as the top-ranking Australian airport, up three places to 16th

London Heathrow fell one spot to 22nd, while Gatwick climbed 12 spots to 36

Guangzhou, China’s top-ranked facility, fell 6 places to 31

Berlin Brandenburg was the most improved airport, climbing to 58 from 100 previously

It is the 13th time Changi has been rated the world’s best airport by Skytrax. The Singaporean gateway also won the best airport dining award, and the best washrooms award, with bathrooms being “a major driver of customer satisfaction during their airport experience,” Skytrax Chief Executive Officer Edward Plaisted said in the statement.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by customer satisfaction surveys.