SoftBank to acquire ABB's $5.4 bn robotics arm, boosting global AI push

SoftBank Group on Wednesday announced it will acquire ABB’s robotics division, a Swiss company, for about $5.4 billion, Nikkei Asia reported. The move marks a major step in founder Masayoshi Son’s push into artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The acquisition will be carried out through a newly formed holding company, pending regulatory approvals in the European Union, the US, and China. SoftBank expects the deal to close between mid- and late-2026.

The acquisition will be carried out through a newly formed holding company, pending regulatory approvals in the European Union, the US, and China. SoftBank expects the deal to close between mid- and late-2026. "This acquisition will unite world-class technology and talent under our shared vision to fuse Artificial Super Intelligence and robotics -- driving a groundbreaking evolution that will propel humanity forward," Son said in a statement.

'Physical AI' at the core Son has described the next technological frontier as “physical AI" which refers to AI-powered machines capable of perceiving, interpreting, and acting in the real world. The ABB acquisition aligns with this vision, the news report said. ABB Robotics produces industrial robots used in automotive and electronics manufacturing. In 2024, it reported revenue of $2.3 billion, a 7 per cent decline from the previous year, and an Ebitda of $313 million, down 19 per cent. The division employs around 7,000 people. Expanding SoftBank’s robotics portfolio SoftBank already owns several robotics companies, including SoftBank Robotics Group, warehouse automation firm Berkshire Grey, and Norwegian storage robotics company AutoStore. The acquisition of ABB will further strengthen this global portfolio.

SoftBank said it plans to "reignite" growth in ABB's robotics business by investing in cutting-edge technologies like AI. It has also created an intermediate holding company, Robo Holdings, to consolidate its 20 robotics-related investments. By adding ABB to this framework, SoftBank aims to lead in AI and robotics development, the news report said. The company also intends to develop automated industrial complexes in the US, integrating AI-powered robots directly into factory production lines. These facilities will leverage computing resources from SoftBank's US-based AI infrastructure project, Stargate.