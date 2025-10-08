Home / World News / SoftBank to acquire ABB's $5.4 bn robotics arm, boosting global AI push

SoftBank to acquire ABB's $5.4 bn robotics arm, boosting global AI push

SoftBank will buy ABB's robotics division for $5.4 billion, aiming to grow its AI and automation business; the deal is expected to close by mid- to late-2026, pending approvals

Softbank
The acquisition will be carried out through a newly formed holding company. (Photo/Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SoftBank Group on Wednesday announced it will acquire ABB’s robotics division, a Swiss company, for about $5.4 billion, Nikkei Asia reported. The move marks a major step in founder Masayoshi Son’s push into artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.
 
The acquisition will be carried out through a newly formed holding company, pending regulatory approvals in the European Union, the US, and China. SoftBank expects the deal to close between mid- and late-2026.
 
“This acquisition will unite world-class technology and talent under our shared vision to fuse Artificial Super Intelligence and robotics -- driving a groundbreaking evolution that will propel humanity forward,” Son said in a statement.   
 

'Physical AI' at the core

 
Son has described the next technological frontier as “physical AI" which refers to AI-powered machines capable of perceiving, interpreting, and acting in the real world. The ABB acquisition aligns with this vision, the news report said.
 
ABB Robotics produces industrial robots used in automotive and electronics manufacturing. In 2024, it reported revenue of $2.3 billion, a 7 per cent decline from the previous year, and an Ebitda of $313 million, down 19 per cent. The division employs around 7,000 people.
 

Expanding SoftBank’s robotics portfolio

 
SoftBank already owns several robotics companies, including SoftBank Robotics Group, warehouse automation firm Berkshire Grey, and Norwegian storage robotics company AutoStore. The acquisition of ABB will further strengthen this global portfolio.
 
SoftBank said it plans to “reignite” growth in ABB’s robotics business by investing in cutting-edge technologies like AI. It has also created an intermediate holding company, Robo Holdings, to consolidate its 20 robotics-related investments. By adding ABB to this framework, SoftBank aims to lead in AI and robotics development, the news report said.
 
The company also intends to develop automated industrial complexes in the US, integrating AI-powered robots directly into factory production lines. These facilities will leverage computing resources from SoftBank’s US-based AI infrastructure project, Stargate.   
 

SoftBank trims Vision Fund team

 
Last month, SoftBank announced that it cut nearly 20 per cent of its Vision Fund staff worldwide to focus on Son’s large-scale AI projects in the US.
 
The Vision Fund currently employs over 300 people globally. Unlike previous layoffs triggered by losses, this reduction came after the fund posted its strongest quarterly performance since June 2021, helped by gains in Nvidia and South Korean ecommerce firm Coupang.
 
Remaining staff will focus on projects like the proposed $500 billion Stargate initiative, which aims to create a network of US data centres in partnership with OpenAI.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK's Vertu Motors sees up to $7.4 million hit from JLR cyberattack

11 soldiers, 19 TTP militants killed during clash in northwest Pakistan

Europe to start biometric checks for non-EU travellers from Oct 12: Details

Turkey's gas shift threatens Russia, Iran's last major European market

Sundar Pichai congratulates Nobel Prize winner; says 5 Googlers have won it

Topics :SoftBankartifical intelligenceBS Web ReportsMasayoshi Son

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story