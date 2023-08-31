Home / World News / Soldiers in Gabon seize power, republican guard chief new head of state

Soldiers in Gabon seize power, republican guard chief new head of state

Earlier Wednesday, soldiers had hoisted Oligui into the air in the capital and chanted his name

AP Libreville (Gabon)
Mutinous soldiers in Gabon announced Wednesday that the head of the republican guard would be the country's new head of state, hours after saying they had placed the newly reelected president under house arrest.

The mutinous soldiers went on Gabon's state television and said that Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was president of the Committee for the Transition and Restauration of Institutions. Oligui is the leader of the republican guard, an elite military unit. He's also the cousin of President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Earlier Wednesday, soldiers had hoisted Oligui into the air in the capital and chanted his name.

