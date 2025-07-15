Home / World News / Trump announces trade deal with Indonesia, details yet to be disclosed

Trump announces trade deal with Indonesia, details yet to be disclosed

The announcement comes after the US president last week threatened to impose a 32 per cent tariff on Indonesian goods starting Aug.1.

Donald Trump, Trump
| (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
By Hadriana Lowenkron 
US President Donald Trump said he reached a deal with Indonesia, without providing any specifics of what is included in the accord.  
“Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with with their highly respected President. DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!” the US president posted Tuesday on social media.  
The announcement comes after the US president last week threatened to impose a 32 per cent tariff on Indonesian goods starting Aug.1. The country afterward sent its top trade negotiator to meet with Trump Cabinet officials in order to to secure an agreement.  
Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto presented several business deals in meetings with US officials, including US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to the ministry. 
An agreement with Indonesia would be the fourth trade framework Trump has announced with foreign governments, after Vietnam and the UK. The US and China also reached a tariff truce that includes the planned resumption of critical minerals and technology trade between the world’s two largest economies. 
Pacts announced by Trump have thus far fallen short of full-fledged trade deals, with many details left to be negotiated later.  Vietnam’s leadership was caught off guard by Trump’s declaration that Hanoi agreed to a 20 per cent tariff, and the Southeast Asian country is still seeking to lower the rate, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump tariff hikeDonald Trump administrationUS tariff hikesUS tariffUS tariff hike

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story