Trump announces trade deal with Indonesia, details yet to be disclosed

By Hadriana Lowenkron

US President Donald Trump said he reached a deal with Indonesia, without providing any specifics of what is included in the accord.

“Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with with their highly respected President. DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!” the US president posted Tuesday on social media.

The announcement comes after the US president last week threatened to impose a 32 per cent tariff on Indonesian goods starting Aug.1. The country afterward sent its top trade negotiator to meet with Trump Cabinet officials in order to to secure an agreement.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto presented several business deals in meetings with US officials, including US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to the ministry.