Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / WHO approves injectable HIV drug lenacapavir for high-risk communities

WHO approves injectable HIV drug lenacapavir for high-risk communities

Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis, has been recommended by the WHO to help protect high-risk groups, as global HIV prevention efforts face funding setbacks

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO’s endorsement of LEN reflects a shift towards expanding and diversifying prevention tools in order to give individuals better choices (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released updated guidelines to strengthen global HIV prevention efforts, recommending the use of lenacapavir — a newly approved, long-acting antiretroviral — for high-risk groups and in regions with high infection rates.
 
The recommendation was announced on 14 July at the 13th International AIDS Society Conference (IAS 2025) held in Kigali, Rwanda. It marks a milestone in HIV prevention, following the recent approval of lenacapavir by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a twice-yearly injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) treatment. 
 
Initially approved in 2022 for treating HIV, lenacapavir demonstrated strong efficacy in prevention trials, offering near-complete protection against infection. The drug has now become a central pillar of WHO’s revised prevention strategy.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions bar on LGBT+ persons from blood donation, seeks expert opinion

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

Decades of AIDS vax research imperiled by Trump's withdrawal of US funding

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka get bomb threat, search op underway

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts; Price stability 'core objective,' says RBI Governor

Shubhanshu Shukla

LIVE news updates: Dragon spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla to reach Earth today

What is Lenacapavir?

Lenacapavir (LEN) is a long-acting HIV medicine developed by New Delhi-based Gilead Sciences. It belongs to a new class of drugs known as capsid inhibitors, which work by disrupting multiple stages in the HIV replication cycle. Approved for treatment in 2022 and prevention in 2024, LEN is the first PrEP injection that can be administered just twice a year.
 
This long-acting injectable offers a powerful alternative to daily oral pills and other shorter-acting methods. With only two doses annually, LEN could be transformative, particularly for individuals facing challenges related to daily adherence, healthcare access, or stigma.  ALSO READ: Decades of AIDS vax research imperiled by Trump's withdrawal of US funding

WHO supports LEN usage against AIDS

“While an HIV vaccine is still elusive, lenacapavir is the next best thing: a long-acting antiretroviral shown in trials to prevent almost all HIV infections among those at risk,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
 
“The launch of WHO’s new guidelines, alongside the FDA’s recent approval, marks a critical step forward in expanding access to this powerful tool,” he said. He further reiterated WHO’s commitment to working with countries and partners to ensure this innovation reaches communities as quickly and safely as possible
 
WHO’s endorsement of LEN reflects a shift towards expanding and diversifying prevention tools in order to give individuals better choices.

Challenges ahead in HIV prevention

The updated guidelines come amid stagnation in global HIV prevention efforts, with an estimated 1.3 million new infections recorded in 2024. The impacted populations include sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people, injecting drug users, prisoners, children and adolescents. 

Seeking simplified access through rapid testing

As part of the updated approach, WHO has also recommended a public health model that incorporates simplified HIV testing using rapid diagnostic kits. This will support broader access to long-acting injectable PrEP options such as lenacapavir and cabotegravir (CAB-LA). It will also facilitate community-based delivery via pharmacies, clinics and telehealth platforms.

Funding concerns as Trump cuts aid

The release of these guidelines coincides with growing concern over declining international aid for HIV programmes. According to the United Nations, around 80 per cent of prevention funding in low- and middle-income countries comes from foreign assistance.
 
In recent months, the United States has sharply reduced its support, including funding for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) — the largest commitment ever made by any nation towards tackling a single disease.
 
The impact of these cuts is already evident. In Nigeria, for instance, the number of people receiving PrEP dropped from roughly 40,000 late last year to fewer than 7,000 in April 2025, according to UNAIDS data.
 
A recent United Nations report warned that millions more could die of HIV-related causes by 2029 if current funding levels are not restored. Although 25 of 60 low- and middle-income countries surveyed intend to raise their domestic HIV budgets in the coming year, the report cautioned that these increases are unlikely to fully compensate for lost international support.

Gilead Science shows hope amid setbacks

In a promising development, Gilead Sciences announced an agreement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to supply lenacapavir at cost, with no profit margin. This pricing model reflects only the cost of production and delivery, CNN reported.
 
In the United States — currently the only country where lenacapavir is approved for prevention — the drug carries an annual list price of $28,218, a figure comparable to existing PrEP treatments, according to the company.
 

More From This Section

heart palpitations

What causes heart palpitations after eating? Here's what you need to know

Milind Deora, Milind, Deora, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Need curbs on MNCs marketing junk food: Milind Deora on oil-sugar directive

Dog, rabies

Over 9 million animal bites and 5,700 rabies deaths in India yearly: ICMR

woman with stomach pain

ICMR's new care model to transform endometriosis, gynaec care in India

Samosa

Samosa with a side of caution: Govt orders fat, sugar warnings on snacks

Topics : HIV test HIV Aids AIDS HIV/AIDS World Health Organisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon