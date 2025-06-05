Maori Haka protest: New Zealand parliament votes for suspensions of 3 MPs

New Zealand legislators voted on Thursday to enact record suspensions from parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Maori haka to protest a proposed law.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke received a seven-day ban and her colleagues from Te Pati Maori, the Maori Party, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, are barred for 21 days.

Three days had been the longest ban from New Zealand's parliament before.

They performed the haka last November to oppose a bill they said would reverse Indigenous rights. The protest provoked months of dispute among lawmakers about what the consequences should be. Thursday's vote followed hours of fraught debate in parliament.