Trump admin warns Columbia may lose accreditation over antisemitism

The Trump administration has warned that Columbia University could lose its accreditation over its alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus—a move that could block access to federal student aid for thousands of students. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Education Department told Columbia’s accrediting agency that the school may no longer meet the standards needed to stay accredited.

Loss of accreditation would affect student financial aid

This does not mean Columbia has lost its accreditation yet, but it is a serious warning. Losing accreditation would mean the university could no longer take part in the federal student loan system, making it nearly impossible for most students to attend.

Education Department asks accreditor to monitor Columbia The Education Department asked the accreditor—the Middle States Commission on Higher Education—to work with Columbia to fix the issues. It also asked them to take “appropriate action” if the school doesn’t improve. Trump officials accuse Columbia of ignoring harassment “After Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, Columbia University’s leadership acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus,” said Education Secretary Linda McMahon. ALSO READ: Trump gives Harvard 30 days to reply on foreign student enrolment ban “This is not only immoral, but also unlawful,” she added.

Columbia responds to federal concerns The accrediting body confirmed it had received the letter but did not give a statement. Columbia said it is aware of the government’s concerns and has been working directly with the accreditor. “Columbia is deeply committed to combating antisemitism on our campus. We take this issue seriously and are continuing to work with the federal government to address it,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by the WSJ. What happens if Columbia loses accreditation? Columbia has not lost its accreditation yet, but the warning is a significant escalation. Losing accreditation would bar the university from participating in the federal student loan system, making it financially inaccessible for many students and disrupting operations.

ALSO READ: Trump's Harvard ban: Visa suspension and what it means for foreign students Why is the Trump administration targeting Columbia over antisemitism? The move comes as Columbia continues to negotiate with the Trump administration over federal funding and future oversight. In March, the administration cancelled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia due to concerns about antisemitism. The university agreed to follow a list of demands. Now, the government wants Columbia to accept a consent decree. This would place the university under a federal judge’s supervision to ensure compliance with civil rights laws. What did the federal investigation find at Columbia? A government investigation found that Columbia failed to protect Jewish students by not responding adequately to repeated antisemitic acts. The report cited unpunished vandalism, including swastika drawings, and a lack of enforcement of protest guidelines. It added that the university only began implementing preventive measures in mid-2023.