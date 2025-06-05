Home / World News / Trump admin warns Columbia may lose accreditation over antisemitism

Trump admin warns Columbia may lose accreditation over antisemitism

The Trump administration has accused Columbia University of violating civil rights law by failing to address campus antisemitism, putting its accreditation at risk

Donald Trump, Columbia University
The Trump administration has now made an attempt to strip Columbia University of its accreditation (Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
The Trump administration has warned that Columbia University could lose its accreditation over its alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus—a move that could block access to federal student aid for thousands of students. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Education Department told Columbia’s accrediting agency that the school may no longer meet the standards needed to stay accredited.
 

Loss of accreditation would affect student financial aid

 
This does not mean Columbia has lost its accreditation yet, but it is a serious warning. Losing accreditation would mean the university could no longer take part in the federal student loan system, making it nearly impossible for most students to attend.
 

Education Department asks accreditor to monitor Columbia

 
The Education Department asked the accreditor—the Middle States Commission on Higher Education—to work with Columbia to fix the issues. It also asked them to take “appropriate action” if the school doesn’t improve.
 

Trump officials accuse Columbia of ignoring harassment

 
“After Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, Columbia University’s leadership acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus,” said Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
 
“This is not only immoral, but also unlawful,” she added. 
 

Columbia responds to federal concerns

 
The accrediting body confirmed it had received the letter but did not give a statement. Columbia said it is aware of the government’s concerns and has been working directly with the accreditor.
 
“Columbia is deeply committed to combating antisemitism on our campus. We take this issue seriously and are continuing to work with the federal government to address it,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by the WSJ.
 

What happens if Columbia loses accreditation?

 
Columbia has not lost its accreditation yet, but the warning is a significant escalation. Losing accreditation would bar the university from participating in the federal student loan system, making it financially inaccessible for many students and disrupting operations. 

Why is the Trump administration targeting Columbia over antisemitism?

 
The move comes as Columbia continues to negotiate with the Trump administration over federal funding and future oversight. In March, the administration cancelled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia due to concerns about antisemitism. The university agreed to follow a list of demands.
 
Now, the government wants Columbia to accept a consent decree. This would place the university under a federal judge’s supervision to ensure compliance with civil rights laws. 

What did the federal investigation find at Columbia?

 
A government investigation found that Columbia failed to protect Jewish students by not responding adequately to repeated antisemitic acts. The report cited unpunished vandalism, including swastika drawings, and a lack of enforcement of protest guidelines. It added that the university only began implementing preventive measures in mid-2023. 

Why is university accreditation important in the US?

 
Accreditation allows universities to participate in federal financial aid programmes, including Pell Grants and student loans. Without it, students lose access to federal funds, and the university risks operational paralysis. Though rare, accreditation loss carries serious consequences.
 

How is Trump changing accreditation rules for colleges?

 
In April, President Trump signed an executive order to tighten accreditation standards, calling it his “secret weapon” for reforming higher education. The new rules aim to curb ideological bias on campuses and prioritise intellectual diversity and student outcomes.
 
  ALSO READ: Trump's Harvard ban: Visa suspension and what it means for foreign students

Topics :Donald TrumpColumbiaUniversityBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

