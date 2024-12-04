South Korea's martial law saga: From Rhee to Yoon, a legacy of power crises

On December 3, 2024, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing threats from North Korea and accusing political adversaries of undermining governance. However, an opposition-majority parliament quickly nullified the decree. This marked the first enactment of martial law in over 40 years, drawing parallels with the country’s history of military intervention during crises.

Martial law, often used as a tool for managing emergencies or asserting political control, is not new to South Korea. Since its formation in 1948, successive regimes have invoked martial law in times of political and social turmoil. However, since South Korea’s transition to democracy in 1987, martial law had largely faded into history—until President Yoon’s controversial decision.

Here’s a look at key moments when martial law shaped South Korea’s history:

The imposition of martial law in South Korea reflects a series of political emergencies and authoritarian governments that have left a lasting imprint on its political landscape.

The Syngman Rhee period (1948–1960)

Shortly after the Republic of Korea was founded in 1948, President Syngman Rhee declared martial law to suppress a communist-led uprising on Jeju Island. This measure sought to stabilise the country amidst political unrest and external threats from North Korea.

More From This Section

In 1952, during the Korean War, martial law was reintroduced to manage civil unrest and bolster military efforts against North Korean forces.

Park Chung-hee’s leadership (1961–1979)

Also read: South Korea's presidential history: Martial law, coups, and corruption After a successful military coup in 1961, Park Chung-hee declared martial law to consolidate power, suppress dissent, and establish a military-led government.

Throughout his presidency, Park repeatedly invoked martial law to silence protests and curtail political opposition. Notably, in 1972, he used martial law to extend his presidency and restrict political freedoms.

Chun Doo-hwan’s administration (1980–1988)

Following the assassination of Park Chung-hee in 1979, Chun Doo-hwan orchestrated a coup, prompting Prime Minister Choi Kyu-hah to declare martial law in 1980. This move sought to suppress pro-democracy movements and labour unrest, culminating in the brutal suppression of the Gwangju Uprising in May 1980, which resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Chun extended martial law, banning political organisations and gatherings, further intensifying public resistance. Martial law was finally repealed in 1981 as demands for democratic reforms grew louder.

Martial law in the democratic era (1987–present)

South Korea’s transition to democracy in 1987 marked the end of martial law as a common political tool. Its last major application occurred during the turbulent political upheavals of the late 20th century.

That changed on December 3, 2024, when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing threats from “pro-North Korean anti-state forces.” While the decree was swiftly overturned by an opposition-majority parliament, the move has reignited discussions about the fragility of democracy in South Korea and the lingering shadows of its authoritarian past.