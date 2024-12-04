Business Standard
Home / World News / South Korea's presidential history: Martial law, coups, and corruption

South Korea's presidential history: Martial law, coups, and corruption

South Korea declares martial law: The troubled history of its presidents reveals a legacy of authoritarian regimes, political turmoil, and the transition to democracy

South Korea (Source/Unsplash)

Representational image. (Source/Unsplash)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On December 3, 2024, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stunned the nation and the world by declaring martial law, citing alleged threats from “pro-North Korean anti-state forces.” This marked the first such declaration in over four decades, drawing parallels with the authoritarian rule of Chun Doo-hwan in 1980.
 
The announcement triggered immediate backlash. Lawmakers rallied against the decree, forcing President Yoon to retract the martial law order within hours. The episode has reignited debates about the state of democracy in South Korea and the limits of presidential power in a nation still grappling with its authoritarian past.  Also read: South Korea's midnight martial law: A dramatic move reversed in hours
 
 
South Korea, often seen as a beacon of capitalist growth and technological advancement, has a chequered history of presidential leadership. Nearly all its presidents have faced impeachment, been overthrown, assassinated, or jailed for corruption.
 

South Korea's history of troubled presidencies

 
Syngman Rhee (1948–1960)
 
South Korea’s first president, Rhee, governed with an autocratic hand, marked by election manipulation and suppression of dissent. Massive public protests against corruption and misrule forced his resignation in 1960.
 
Yun Bo-seon (1960–62)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

'Trump trade' twists can adversely affect EM investors as dollar drags down

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

S Korea's Oppn urges Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

China's industries warn US chips no longer safe amid rising trade tensions

AI

Marvell forecasts Q4 revenue above estimates due to AI chip demand

AI

Sizzling valuations no bar for Asia data centre deals as AI growth beckons

 
Yun became president after a student-led pro-democracy movement ended Rhee’s rule. However, his term was cut short by a military coup led by Major General Park Chung-hee in 1961. Yun resigned in 1962, providing legitimacy to Park’s takeover.
 
Park Chung-hee (1961–1979)
 
Park seized power through a coup and ruled with authoritarian control, focusing on rapid economic growth. His tenure ended with his assassination in 1979 after years of political oppression and human rights violations.
 
Choi Kyu-hah (1979–1980)
 
Following Park’s assassination, Choi became president, promising reforms and democratic elections. However, martial law imposed by Chun Doo-hwan in May 1980 undermined his presidency, leading to his resignation amidst the violent Gwangju Uprising.
 
Chun Doo-hwan (1980–1988)
 
Chun assumed power through a coup, marked by brutal suppression of the Gwangju Uprising, where hundreds were killed. After stepping down, Chun faced a death sentence in 1996 for his actions, later commuted to life imprisonment.
 

Transition to democracy

 
Roh Tae-woo (1988–1993)
 
Roh, elected through South Korea’s first direct presidential vote, faced allegations of financial misconduct and corruption. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 1996 but later pardoned.
 
Kim Young-sam (1993–1998)
 
Kim sought to address corruption and strengthen democracy. However, the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis severely impacted the economy, overshadowing his term.
 
Kim Dae-jung (1998–2003)
 
A champion of democracy, Kim Dae-jung is remembered for his “Sunshine Policy” toward North Korea, earning him a Nobel Peace Prize.
 
Roh Moo-hyun (2003–2008)
 
Roh focused on progressive reforms but faced impeachment in 2004. Though reinstated by the Constitutional Court, his term was marred by economic challenges and labour unrest.
 

Recent democratic challenges

 
Park Geun-hye (2013–2017)
 
South Korea’s first female president, Park, faced impeachment in 2016 over a corruption scandal involving her confidante, Choi Soon-sil. She was removed from office in 2017 and later jailed.
 
Yoon Suk Yeol (2022–present)
 
On December 3, 2024, Yoon declared martial law, citing threats from “pro-North Korean anti-state forces.” The move, reminiscent of Chun Doo-hwan’s era, was met with immediate backlash. Lawmakers swiftly opposed the decree, forcing Yoon to rescind it within hours.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul, Priyanka stopped at Ghazipur border on way to violence-hit Sambhal

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Dec 5

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Shinde backs Fadnavis for CM as power-sharing talks heat up in Maharashtra

Earthquake

Telangana hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake: Here's why it is unusual

New Parliament, 18th lok sabha, rajya sabha

Lok Sabha seat allotment sparks discontent; INDIA allies blame Congress

Topics : BS Web Reports South Korea martial law corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon