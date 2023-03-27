South Korea to surpass China in chip machine spending next year, shows data

South Korea is forecast to overtake China in spending on advanced chipmaking equipment next year in a sign of US export controls reshaping global supply chains for semiconductors.







Korea will likely increase its investment in fab equipment by 41.5% to $21 billion in 2024 while China logs only a 2% increase to $16.6 billion, according to data from SEMI, a global semiconductor association based in the US.



President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this month announced a plan to invest in a chipmaking cluster south of Seoul drawing 300 trillion won ($230 billion) from Samsung Electronics Co. over the next two decades. Samsung is also building a semiconductor plant in Texas to win more foundry business, particularly in the US.

Taiwan, home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is expected to retain its global lead in fab equipment spending with $24.9 billion in 2024, a 4.2% increase from this year, SEMI said separately in its quarterly global forecast.

China’s Share of Korean Tech Exports Falls to Lowest Since 2009

Fab equipment spending in Japan is expected rise to $7 billion in 2024, SEMI said. Japan recently ended its export curbs to South Korea after the leaders of the two US allies held a summit in Tokyo to restore diplomatic ties and tech supply chains.

Overall, global fab equipment spending is expected to increase 21% to $92 billion in 2024 after it decreases 22% this year on weaker chip demand and higher inventories, SEMI said.