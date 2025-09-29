Home / World News / South Korea, US to launch working group on visa issues after ICE detentions

South Korea, US to launch working group on visa issues after ICE detentions

The first meeting of the new working group will take place in Washington on Tuesday, just weeks after the high-profile raid on a factory construction site that drew international attention

US-South Korea Flag
According to diplomatic sources, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department will jointly lead the initiative
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:46 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Korea and the United States are set to launch a joint working group this week aimed at improving the US visa system for South Korean workers, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The move comes in response to the recent detention of more than 300 Korean nationals during a US immigration raid in Georgia, diplomatic sources said Sunday.

The first meeting of the new working group will take place in Washington on Tuesday, just weeks after the high-profile raid on a factory construction site that drew international attention, as per Yonhap News Agency.

ALSO READ: South Korea's LG Energy used visa workarounds for staff before US crackdown

The detained workers were held for about a week over what officials described as unclear visa violations before being released following diplomatic negotiations between Seoul and Washington.

According to diplomatic sources, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department will jointly lead the initiative. The US Department of Homeland Security and Commerce Department are also believed to be taking part in the group.

The two nations are widely expected to discuss how to improve the US visa system for South Korean workers at a time when Korean firms have been carrying out large manufacturing projects in the US.

Many of those who were detained in the Georgia raid had arrived in the US on a B1 visa, issued for business purposes, such as attending meetings or signing contracts, or under the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) visa waiver program for short-term stays, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea and the US are likely to discuss whether to flexibly apply the B1 visa. If the scope of business purposes under a B1 visa is clarified, the US could swiftly address South Korean business people difficulties without the need to change the current visa system.

The possibility of setting up a separate visa desk at the South Korean Embassy in the US could be handled for Koreans making US investments, according to the sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amid political turmoil, ousted Nepalese PM Oli dismisses exile rumours

Russia needs to accept reality in ongoing war against Ukraine: Vance

Vietnam rescues thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi makes landfall

2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting, fire at Michigan church, say police

Moldovans vote in tense election amid claims of Russian interference

Topics :South KoreaSouth Korea economyUS visaUS VisasIllegal immigration in USTrump’s immigration agenda

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story