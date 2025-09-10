Home / World News / South Korean plane heads to US to bring workers detained during ICE raid

South Korean plane heads to US to bring workers detained during ICE raid

A total of 475 workers, more than 300 of them South Koreans, were rounded up in the Sept 4 raid at the battery factory under construction at Hyundai's sprawling auto plant west of Savannah

migrants, illegal immigrants
The workplace raid by the US Homeland Security agency was its largest yet as it pursues its mass deportation agenda | Illustration: Binay Sinha
AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A South Korean charter plane left for the US on Wednesday to bring back Korean workers detained in an immigration raid in Georgia.

A total of 475 workers, more than 300 of them South Koreans, were rounded up in the Sept 4 raid at the battery factory under construction at Hyundai's sprawling auto plant west of Savannah. Some were shown shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists in video released by US authorities.

South Korea's government later said it reached an agreement with the US for the release of the workers.

ALSO READ: US immigration raid disrupts construction at multiple Korean battery plants

South Korean TV footage showed what it said was the charter plane taking off at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Wednesday morning. The plane will return to South Korean with the detained workers on Thursday afternoon, media reports said.

The workplace raid by the US Homeland Security agency was its largest yet as it pursues its mass deportation agenda. It targeted Georgia, where many large South Korean businesses operate and plan future investments.

Only weeks ago, South Korea promised hundreds of billions of dollars in US investments to reach a tariff deal. US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held their first summit in Washington on Aug 25.

Trump said this week the workers were here illegally, and that the US needs to work with other countries to have their experts train US citizens to do specialised work such as battery and computer manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

White House's rare criticism of Israel highlights risks in Gaza conflict

China's Marshall plan is to go green with solar, EV battery investments

Navarro decries India's 'keyboard minions' after community notes on X posts

Trump dines out in Washington DC, declares city 'safe zone' amid crackdown

Who is Balendra Shah, the Kathmandu mayor backing Gen Z protesters?

Topics :South KoreaHyundaiUS immigration lawUS immigrantsIllegal immigrants

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story