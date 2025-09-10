Navarro decries India's 'keyboard minions' after community notes on X posts

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has again raked up his attack on India, accusing Indians of "hijacking" the Community Notes on X and "burying the facts".

In a post on X, Navarro wrote, "India’s keyboard minions are hijacking X’s Community Notes to bury the facts. They’re furious about losing unfettered access to US markets—even as India, the Maharaja of Tariffs, keeps some of the world’s highest trade barriers."

Navarro further said that while he posted "facts" about India’s "sky-high tariffs" and purchase of Russian oil which fuels Vladimir Putin's "war machine", Indians rushed to put together a "weak Community Note" in an "attempt to dispute the truth".

Navarro continues attack on India Navarro's continued attack on India comes after he was fact-checked on X for his post accusing India of fuelling Russia's war machine in Ukraine. He said, "India has the largest population in the world, & all it can do is manage a few hundred thousand X propagandists to jerk around a poll? Too funny. America: look at how foreign interests use our social media to advance their agenda." ALSO READ: Trump dines out in Washington DC, declares city 'safe zone' amid crackdown On Monday (local time), Navarro also lashed out at the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (Brics) alliance, calling the member nations "vampires" who are sucking the US' blood. In a post on X, he said, "The bottom line is that none of these countries can survive if they don't sell to the United States, and when they sell to the United States, their exports, they're like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices. Let's see what happens. But I don't see how the Brics stay together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other."

India a 'maharaja' of tariffs: Navarro Navarro, who is senior counsellor of trade and manufacturing to the US President, has on several occasions called India a "maharaja" of tariffs and accused New Delhi of acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin". Navarro's attacks on India came after Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its Russian crude oil purchase, making it one of the high-tariff countries along with Brazil. While New Delhi continuously defended its oil purchase, citing national energy security, Navarro called Russia's war in Ukraine "Modi's war" Trump expresses optimism for renewing trade talks with India Donald Trump on Wednesday announced on Truth Social that he is open to resuming negotiations with India over "trade barriers", adding that he is looking forward to speaking to his "very good friend, Prime Minister Modi", signaling a possible thaw in ties between the two countries.