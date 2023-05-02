Home / World News / Space rivals join up to bid for European Union's $6.6 bn satellite plan

Space rivals join up to bid for European Union's $6.6 bn satellite plan

The consortium will be run by aerospace manufacturers Airbus SE and Thales Alenia Space SAS along with satellite operators Eutelsat Communications SA, SES SA, and Hispasat SA

Space rivals join up to bid for European Union's $6.6 bn satellite plan

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Thomas Seal
 
Europe’s top satellite and aerospace companies have teamed up to bid for the European Union’s €6 billion ($6.6 billion) satellite project known as IRIS², aimed at beaming internet across the continent and giving the bloc its own fleet to keep up with constellations deployed by governments and businesses around the world.
 
The consortium will be run by aerospace manufacturers Airbus SE and Thales Alenia Space SAS along with satellite operators Eutelsat Communications SA, SES SA, and Hispasat SA, the companies said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
If it wins the contract, the consortium will be required to run a system of hundreds of satellites in multiple orbits, from the traditional geostationary path about 22,000 miles (35,406 kilometers) away from earth to closer ones. 

IRIS², which stands for “infrastructure for resilience, interconnectivity and security by satellite,” will provide access to government agencies, including defense departments, and businesses. It also will be deployed to connect parts of the EU that don’t have internet. The EU has said the constellation will provide critical infrastructure and reinforce its technological sovereignty as other countries, such as China, as well as private companies, develop their own systems.
Billionaire Elon Musk is currently the largest operator of low-earth orbit satellites. He’s already launched thousands of Starlink satellites using Space Exploration Technologies Corp. rockets. Low-earth orbit fleets pass fewer than 600 miles from the planet’s surface and offer faster connection speeds, but need many more satellites to cover the same landmass than satellites at higher orbits. Other such systems are being backed by Amazon.com Inc. and OneWeb Ltd.

The IRIS² satellites will start providing service next year and will reach full capacity by 2027. The EU’s contribution to the overall cost will be €2.4 billion, according to a March statement. Another €685 million will come from the European Space Agency and the rest will come from the private sector.
The consortium will work with telecom and technology companies Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange SA, OHB SE, Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos SA and Telespazio SpA and Thales SA, the group said in the statement.

Also Read

Can India launch space firms like Skyroot into higher orbit?

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

Skyroot to signal India's SpaceX moment on Fri with Vikram-S rocket launch

Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch another rocket- Vikram 1 in a year

Skyroot's Vikram-S rocket launch creating space for private sector

Climate change talks see pushes for global renewable energy target

Alibaba's faded rally signals grim outlook as restoring it will be a battle

Here are 5 ways finance companies are trying to de-risk heat waves

Europe's inflation inches up ahead of central bank's interest rate decision

Ugandan minister shot dead by his bodyguard over wage issue: Report

Topics :European Unionrocket launchSatellite

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story