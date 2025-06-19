Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / SpaceX Starship test halted after explosion damages prototype in Texas

SpaceX Starship test halted after explosion damages prototype in Texas

A powerful explosion during a static fire test at SpaceX's Texas site forced a suspension of launch operations, as Elon Musk's company and US regulators investigate the cause of the blast

starship explosion

The blast occurred moments before Ship 36 was scheduled for a critical static fire test. Image: Screengrab

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A powerful explosion rocked SpaceX’s testing facility in Massey, Texas, on Wednesday night (local time), bringing preparations for the next Starship launch to an abrupt halt. The blast occurred moments before Ship 36 was scheduled for a critical static fire test, a key trial where the rocket's engines are fired while it remains grounded to verify readiness for launch.   
 
Eyewitnesses described a sudden and intense fireball, with debris scattered across the site. While no injuries were reported, the incident caused serious damage to the Starship prototype and forced SpaceX to indefinitely pause all upcoming launch activities.
 
 

Explosion halts Starship trial, damages prototype

 
In a statement posted on X, SpaceX confirmed that the rocket had “experienced a major anomaly” during testing. The blast triggered a massive fireball visible from miles away, though no injuries occurred. “A safety perimeter was in place throughout the operation, and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” the company said. 

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

18 growth arenas McKinsey says could fuel India's global rise by 2040

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi to launch ₹3.21 crore artificial rain project: How it will be done

Soroka Hospital in Israel

Iran fires missile barrage at Israel; one of the largest hospitals impacted

Amazon

Amazon plans ₹2,000 crore push to expand warehousing, delivery in India

 
CEO Elon Musk confirmed that there was no threat to nearby communities following the explosion. The company also urged the public to stay away from the test site and not attempt to approach the area.
 

Investigation underway, new timeline uncertain

 
SpaceX is collaborating with federal regulators to investigate the cause of the latest explosion and will carry out any required upgrades before proceeding with another launch. With engineers now assessing the damage and reviewing safety measures, the timeline for the next Starship flight remains uncertain.
 
The company had been aiming for a June 29 launch, which would have marked the tenth test flight of the massive Starship system, the world’s most powerful rocket. The explosion marks yet another setback in a challenging year for the Starship programme, which has faced a series of high-profile failures in 2025. 
 

Multiple failures cloud Starship progress in 2025

 
Earlier this year, two Starship test flights ended in mid-air explosions — one disintegrated over the Caribbean, while another lost control and broke apart above the Atlantic Ocean. Both failures triggered investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), resulting in temporary airspace restrictions and detailed safety assessments.
 
Despite recurring setbacks, SpaceX has continued its fast-paced development and testing schedule, framing each failure as a valuable learning opportunity in its push toward innovation. 
       

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

Could Trump win a Nobel Peace Prize on Pak General Asim Munir's nomination?

The Hague, Netherlands

Massive security operation for Nato summit turns The Hague into a fortress

Strait of Hormuz, ships, shipping

Shell CEO warns of 'huge impact' on trade if Strait of Hormuz blocked

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

Trump says MAGA supporters love him more than ever amid West Asia conflict

US navy, US army, US denfse

US moves military assets, limits access to its largest base in Middle East

Topics : Elon Musk BS Web Reports space space debris SpaceX rockets SpaceX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVERSOS 10th 12th Result 2025 OutGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon