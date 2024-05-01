SpaceX unveils cosmic tourism: Here's how to book your ticket to space



Elon Musk 's brainchild, SpaceX, has long been synonymous with pushing the boundaries of space exploration. Over a decade of relentless innovation has culminated in a tantalising prospect: space travel for the masses. Despite setbacks and fiery mishaps, Musk's rocket company now opens its doors, or rather, its airlocks, to the public.

In a cosmic twist, SpaceX's website now boasts a portal for intrepid travellers to book flights aboard two distinct spacecraft: the Dragon and the Starship. With destinations ranging from the celestial confines of the International Space Station (ISS) to the barren beauty of Mars, the options are literally out of this world.

Dreamers and adventurers alike can now reach for the stars via email links prominently displayed on SpaceX's webpage. Inquiries about booking flights to the ISS, moon, Mars, or Earth's orbit are also just a click away. While the timelines for these celestial excursions vary, the earliest slots are pegged for late 2024. For those with the financial means and a yearning for weightlessness, the email address is humanspaceflight@spacex.com

The Dragon capsule, a stalwart of SpaceX's fleet, offers passage for up to seven thrill-seekers to Earth orbit and beyond. This marvel of engineering not only restored America's capability to ferry Nasa astronauts to the ISS but has also clocked an impressive 46 launches and 42 visits to the space station. With its cargo return capabilities, the Dragon promises a round trip like no other.

Enter the Starship, SpaceX's ambitious project aimed at interplanetary space travel. Still in its testing phase, this behemoth aspires to carry scores of passengers and cargo across the cosmos.

With only three launches under its belt, the Starship is yet to complete reentry to Earth. However, SpaceX's President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gwynne Shotwell, hinted at an upcoming flight in early May, focusing squarely on perfecting this crucial manoeuvre.

SpaceX mission details

Delving into the mission specifics, SpaceX charts a course that spans the heavens. First on the itinerary is a jaunt to Earth orbit, promising a 3 to 6-day odyssey for two to four passengers. Similar to the ISS, the flight would complete an orbit of Earth every 90 minutes, and passengers will travel at an altitude of 180 to 300 miles above the planet.

According to the company, the highlight of the trip will be spending time in the 46-inch-wide cupola window of the Dragon capsule. Not to forget the 360-degree view of the planet earth that makes the trip worth it.

Next on the roster is a rendezvous with the ISS, offering a 10-day voyage filled with research opportunities. As bookings open for as early as 2025, eager spacefarers can start planning their zero-gravity experiments.

As for lunar escapades, a seven-day lunar sojourn beckons, accommodating up to 12 passengers in private quarters aboard the Starship. Passengers would travel some 240,000 miles away from Earth during this journey.

And what of Mars? While specifics remain elusive, SpaceX tantalises with snippets of information, hinting at a Martian adventure with days just over 24 hours and gravity a fraction of Earth's pull. With distances spanning millions of miles away from Earth, bookings for the journey do not yet have a specified availability date.

Safety, of course, is paramount. SpaceX assures passengers of state-of-the-art gear, including custom 3-D-printed helmets equipped with microphones for communication and valves that regulate the suit's pressure systems.

As enthusiasts eagerly await further details, SpaceX has yet to disclose the price tag for these cosmic escapades. The company is yet to respond to our email requesting ticket pricing information. However, NASA claims it has paid an average cost per seat of $55.4 million for the 70 completed and planned missions with the company.