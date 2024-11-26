Special counsel moves to dismiss classified documents case against Trump

Federal prosecutors moved on Monday to abandon the classified documents case against President-elect Donald Trump in light of longstanding Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot face criminal prosecution.

The announcement in an appeals court filing in Florida came shortly after a similar filing was made by prosecutors in Washington, DC, where they asked to dismiss the case accusing Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

The move amounts to a predictable but nonetheless stunning conclusion to a criminal case that just one year ago had been seen as the most perilous legal threat that he faced.

It reflects the practical consequences of Trump's victory, ensuring he enters office free from scrutiny over his hoarding of top secret documents and conduct that prosecutors said had jeopardised national scrutiny.

The dismissal had been foreshadowed in recent weeks by the revelation that special counsel Jack Smith was evaluating how to wind down both that case and a separate pending prosecution he brought charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Justice Department legal opinions dating back decades say sitting presidents cannot be indicted or prosecuted while in office.

Trump has cast both cases as politically motivated, and had vowed to fire Smith as soon as he takes office in January.

The 2020 election case brought last year was once seen as one of the most serious legal threats facing the Republican as he vied to reclaim the White House. But it quickly stalled amid legal fighting over Trump's sweeping claims of immunity from prosecution for acts he took while in the White House.

The US Supreme Court in July ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution, and sent the case back to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine which allegations in the indictment, if any, could proceed to trial.

The case was just beginning to pick up steam again in the trial court in the weeks leading up to this year's election. Smith's team in October filed a lengthy brief laying out new evidence they planned to use against him at trial, accusing him of using resorting to crimes in an increasingly desperate effort to overturn the will of voters after he lost to President Joe Biden.