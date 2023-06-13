Home / World News / Sri Lanka can't hold election this year due to economic crisis: Cabinet

Sri Lanka can't hold election this year due to economic crisis: Cabinet

Sri Lanka is not in position to hold snap presidential election this year because of ongoing economic crisis and the govt's focus is on debt restructuring, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said

Press Trust of India Colombo
Sri Lanka can't hold election this year due to economic crisis: Cabinet

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka is not in the position to hold a snap presidential election this year because of the ongoing economic crisis and the government's focus is on debt restructuring, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.

No election would be possible this year as the state finances have not improved, Gunawardena said while responding to speculation that the government might opt to hold a snap presidential election.

He said the government's focus, for now, is centred on successfully ending the process of debt restructuring.

Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the President of Sri Lanka by the Parliament to serve the remainder of ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term, which was supposed to end in November 2024.

The IMF extended a nearly USD 3 billion bailout facility to debt-ridden Sri Lanka to help stabilise the country's economy after it was jolted by a devastating economic crisis last year.

Without restructuring our debt it will not be possible to obtain any more foreign loans, Gunawardena, also the Minister of Transport and Highways and Minister of Mass Media, said, citing the example of 53 million dollars needed for improving the roads infrastructure.

Until we pay back the existing loans we will not be able to borrow, he stressed.

Sri Lanka has a tight September deadline from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conclude its outstanding debt.

The nearly USD 3 billion bailout from the IMF that was approved on March 20 was delayed due to the need to restructure debt.

President Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, is also under mounting criticism for holding back the local council election claiming the treasury was short of funds to allocate money for election expenditure.

The opposition who blamed Wickremesinghe for postponing elections due to fear of losing has petitioned the highest court for intervention in the matter.

The election for 340 local councils was originally fixed for March 9. It has since been postponed indefinitely.

Last year, Sri Lanka plunged into its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 due to plummeting foreign exchange reserves that caused severe shortages of essential items and triggered massive public protests.

In April 2022, the island nation declared its international debt default due to the forex crisis.

Also Read

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

Sri Lankan rupee shows appreciation against US Dollar in recent months

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

Pak deploys military to evacuate 100,000 people as cyclone moves closer

Jack Dorsey saga: How Elon Musk learnt fast to respect strict Indian laws

Press freedom in China has reached lowest point to date, finds report

Amazon's cloud business slows as companies pull back on service, cut costs

9 people hurt in Denver shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, suspect in custody

Topics :sri lankaeconomyElection

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story