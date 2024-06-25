Home / World News / Sri Lanka likely to sign bilateral debt agreements: Foreign minister

Sri Lanka likely to sign bilateral debt agreements: Foreign minister

The South Asian island nation defaulted on its foreign debt in May 2022 after its economy was driven to the brink by a severe fall in foreign exchange reserves

debt fund
The South Asian island nation defaulted on its foreign debt in May 2022 after its economy was driven to the brink by a severe fall in foreign exchange reserves.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 Sri Lanka was expecting to sign the bilateral debt restructuring agreements with key creditors Japan and India on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Ali Sabry told Reuters on Tuesday.
 
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe provided a verbal update on debt restructuring progress to members of the cabinet at a meeting held late on Monday, Sabry said on phone.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The president said the bilateral agreements will most probably be signed tomorrow (Wednesday)," Sabry added. "The parameters of the debt restructuring was submitted to cabinet earlier."
 
The South Asian island nation defaulted on its foreign debt in May 2022 after its economy was driven to the brink by a severe fall in foreign exchange reserves.
 
Sri Lanka reached a provisional agreement in November with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), co-chaired by Japan, France and India in a key step to its economic recovery, which has been aided by a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
While approving the second review of Sri Lanka's bailout programme earlier this month, the IMF had called for a swift finalisation
of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the OCC and final agreements with the Export-Import Bank of China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

T20 World Cup Match 4 SL vs SA Playing 11: 4 spin-bowling options for Lanka

SL vs NED highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lankans finish with huge 83-run win

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA head-to-head, New York pitch, weather report

Before Katchatheevu, there was Bengal's Berubari: How a CM took on PM Nehru

China, India moderate imports of thermal coal, North Asian buyers strong

US, allies clash with Tehran, Moscow over Iranian nuclear programme at UNSC

Hawaii wildfire death toll hits 102 as another victim succumbs to injuries

US elections: This week's debate important for Biden, Trump, and CNN

Saudi Arabia to become world's biggest construction mkt with large inflows

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :sri lankaIMF on Asia's growthAsian economySouth Asia

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story