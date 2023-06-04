Home / World News / Sri Lankan tourism revenue sees significant increase in month of May

Sri Lankan tourism revenue sees significant increase in month of May

Sri Lanka's estimated tourism revenue in May saw a remarkable growth of over 200 per cent year-on-year, reaching $131.5 million, according to the latest data from the country's central bank

IANS Colombo
Sri Lankan tourism revenue sees significant increase in month of May

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 6:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka's estimated tourism revenue in May saw a remarkable growth of over 200 per cent year-on-year, reaching $131.5 million, according to the latest data from the country's central bank.

This impressive increase occurred despite the fact that May is considered an off-peak month for tourist arrivals, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Chairman Priantha Fernando told the media on Saturday.

The estimated revenue from tourism in May 2022 was $43.5 million, data showed.

For the first five months of 2023, the tourism revenue totaled $827.8 million, marking a substantial increase of 30.4 per cent compared to the same period of last year when it stood at $634.6 million, according to the official data.

Data also showed 524,486 foreign visitors arrived in Sri Lanka in the first five months of this year, surpassing 378,521 arrivals recorded a year earlier, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tourism, one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic and economic and political crises in the South Asian country.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

Sri Lankan rupee shows appreciation against US Dollar in recent months

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

North Korean leader's sister vows 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite

Nepal PM Prachanda calls his 4-day visit to India 'astounding success'

34 years of Tiananmen Square massacre: US says will support human rights

India-South Africa ties emotional, our freedom struggles intertwined: EAM

Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office for third term as president

Topics :sri lankatourism

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story