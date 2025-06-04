Home / World News / FBI arrests Chinese researchers for smuggling lethal crop pathogen into US

FBI arrests Chinese researchers for smuggling lethal crop pathogen into US

US warns of agroterrorism threats after arresting a University of Michigan researcher and her partner for allegedly bringing a deadly fungus into the country

Kash Patel
FBI arrests Chinese researchers over smuggling deadly crop fungus into US | Photo: US Director of the FBI Kash Patel by PTI
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a Chinese researcher at the University of Michigan and her partner for allegedly smuggling a dangerous agricultural pathogen into the United States for unauthorised research.
 
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrests on Wednesday in a post on X, calling the case a stark warning about foreign interference in American institutions. “The CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply,” he wrote. “This case puts a spotlight on the growing threat of agroterrorism.”
 

Fungus poses serious threat to crops and food security: Patel

The researcher, Yunqing Jian, is accused of illegally bringing Fusarium graminearum, a highly destructive fungal pathogen, into the US. The fungus causes Fusarium head blight, a devastating plant disease that affects essential crops such as wheat, maize, barley, and rice. It also produces harmful mycotoxins that can impact both human and animal health. The pathogen is considered a global biosecurity threat and has caused billions of dollars in agricultural losses worldwide.
 
Federal investigators allege that Jian smuggled the fungus into the country without proper declaration and continued related research while employed at the University of Michigan. She had previously received funding from the Chinese government and allegedly expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).  ALSO READ: Chinese students rattled by Trump plan to 'aggressively' revoke visas

Partner accused of smuggling via Detroit airport

Jian’s partner, Zunyong Liu, a researcher at a Chinese university, is also facing charges. Authorities claim Liu smuggled the same fungus into the United States through Detroit Metropolitan Airport. While he initially denied the allegations, investigators say he later admitted to bringing the material for use in his research.
 
Both Jian and Liu have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling biological material into the United States, making false statements, and visa fraud.
 

US intensifies scrutiny of Chinese researchers

The arrests come as the United States intensifies its scrutiny of Chinese nationals involved in academic and scientific research. Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced a broad visa crackdown targeting students and researchers linked to the CCP or working in sensitive fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and aerospace.   
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would implement enhanced screening measures for all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong, citing national security concerns.
 
While authorities have not confirmed whether the smuggled material posed an immediate public health risk, they stressed the national security implications of foreign-led agroterrorism targeting America’s food supply.
 
The University of Michigan has not yet issued a public statement on the matter.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google agrees to reforms in $500 mn antitrust settlement with shareholders

World Environment Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance & host

Israel targets Hamas in Gaza, rejects UN criticism over aid distribution

Brazil's President Lula signs law to expand affirmative action policies

Environmentalists slam Trump admin's push for oil, gas drilling in Alaska

Topics :FBIUS universitiesChineseUS ChinaSmugglingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story