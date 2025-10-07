Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / John Clarke, Michel Devoret, John Martinis win 2025 Physics Nobel Prize

John Clarke, Michel Devoret, John Martinis win 2025 Physics Nobel Prize

The prize was awarded for discovering macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits

nobel in physics, John Clarke, Michel Devoret, John Martinis

The total prize amount of 11 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally among the laureates.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three United States-based scientists — John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis — received the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.
 
The Academy said that a major question in physics is the maximum size of a system that can demonstrate quantum mechanical effects. “This year’s Nobel Prize laureates conducted experiments with an electrical circuit in which they demonstrated both quantum mechanical tunnelling and quantised energy levels in a system big enough to be held in the hand,” it said.
 
 
The total prize amount of 11 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally among the laureates.
 
“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises. It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology,” said Olle Eriksson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

Winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics

  • John Clarke: Born in 1942 in Cambridge, UK. Earned his PhD in 1968 from the University of Cambridge. Currently a Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, USA.
  • Michel H Devoret: Born in 1953 in Paris, France. Received his PhD in 1982 from Paris-Sud University, France. Serves as a Professor at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, and at the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA.
  • John M Martinis: Born in 1958. Obtained his PhD in 1987 from the University of California, Berkeley. Currently a Professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA.

More From This Section

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

Just 5% of climate cooperation initiatives met goals since Paris pact: CEEW

Canada, Mark Carney

Canadian PM Carney to meet Trump amid strained ties between longtime allies

Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg is a 'troublemaker', should 'see a doctor': Donald Trump

Kapil Raghu, Indian man

Perfume labelled 'opium' lands Indian-origin man in detention in US

Li Qiang, Chinese Premier

China's Premier to visit North Korea in highest-level visit since 2019

Topics : Nobel Prize quantum computer BS Web Reports Scientists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon