Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off; Boeing Starliner fails again

The Boeing Starliner's lift-off, which was to take astronaut Sunita Williams to space for a third time, has been postponed due to a technical glitch.

The Boeing Starliner was scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida's Cape Canaveral at 8:04 am India time. However, the launch of the Atlas V rocket was called off just 90 minutes before the lift-off. The United States space agency Nasa informed that an off-nominal condition on an oxygen relief valve led to the postponement. Williams and Nasa's Barry Wilmore, who were set to fly the Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS), safely exited the spacecraft.

No new launch date has been announced.

The 58-year-old Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams was set to be accompanied by fellow Nasa astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, on the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission, marking the Starliner's first crewed flight to the ISS.

Significance of Boeing's launch

This would have been Boeing's entry into commercial crew transportation to and from the ISS, second only to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

As part of Nasa's Commercial Crew Programme, this mission aimed to comprehensively evaluate the spacecraft's capabilities, from launch to docking, concluding with its return to Earth in the western United States. Reportedly, Nasa's strategy now leans towards purchasing such services from the commercial sector, relinquishing ownership and operation of these vehicles.

Previous glitches in Boeing's lift-off

The failed launch comes at a critical moment for Boeing, whose aviation sector is under stress due to a series of accidents. Additionally, the company's space division is under scrutiny following challenges in the development of the Starliner.

Originally scheduled for its inaugural uncrewed test flight in 2015, the Starliner faced multiple delays, pushing its launch to 2019. During this delayed test, software glitches caused an internal clock malfunction, which led to thrusters over-firing, depleting fuel reserves, and preventing the capsule from reaching the space station.

A subsequent attempt was planned for August 2021 but was postponed to May 2022 due to propulsion system issues. Although the Starliner successfully completed its mission, concerns arose over certain thrusters' performance and the craft's cooling system.

Sunita Williams' third voyage to space

The mission's success would have marked a significant milestone in Williams' career. Chosen as a Nasa astronaut in 1998, she boasts a seasoned career with two previous space missions — Expeditions 14/15 (2006-07) and 32/33 (2012).

During her time aboard the ISS, Williams achieved a significant milestone for female astronauts by conducting four spacewalks, totalling 29 hours and 17 minutes.

In total, Williams has spent 322 days in space across her two missions. She reclaimed the title of the female astronaut with the highest cumulative spacewalk time, logging 50 hours and 40 minutes, though this record was later surpassed by Peggy Whitson, who completed 10 spacewalks.