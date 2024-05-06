Sunita Williams set for historic mission as Starliner readies flight to ISS

Two Nasa astronauts, including Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams , are all-set for a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a new spacecraft, as Boeing conducts the maiden human spaceflight of its Starliner spacecraft.

From Cape Canaveral in Florida, US, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to launch on its inaugural crewed test flight at 22:34 local time on Monday (early hours of Tuesday in India).

58-year-old Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams will be accompanied by fellow Nasa astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, on the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission, marking the Starliner's first crewed flight to the ISS.





The pair will launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

If successful, Boeing will become the second private company capable of offering crew transportation to and from the ISS, alongside Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Reportedly, Nasa’s strategy now leans towards purchasing such services from the commercial sector, letting go of ownership and operation of such vehicles.

As part of Nasa's Commercial Crew Programme, this mission aims to comprehensively evaluate the spacecraft's capabilities, from launch to docking, and conclude with its return to Earth in the western United States.

Upon a successful crewed flight test, Nasa will initiate the final stages of certifying Starliner and its systems for future crewed missions to the space station.

However, the launch comes amid a critical moment for Boeing. Its aviation sector is under stress due to a series of accidents. Additionally, the company's space division is also under scrutiny following challenges in the development of the Starliner.

Delays in Boeing Starliner flight

Originally scheduled for its inaugural uncrewed test flight in 2015, Starliner faced many delays, pushing its launch to 2019. During this delayed test, software glitches triggered an internal clock malfunction, causing thrusters to over-fire, depleting fuel reserves and preventing the capsule from reaching the space station.

A subsequent attempt was slated for August 2021 but was postponed to May 2022 due to propulsion system issues. Although Starliner successfully completed its mission on this occasion, concerns arose regarding certain thrusters' performance and the craft's cooling system.

Addressing these issues, along with safety concerns regarding wiring and parachutes, delayed the first crewed demonstration to the present time.

Industry insiders were quoted saying that Nasa and Boeing would not have authorised astronaut participation in the mission unless all glitches had been rectified, and any indication of spacecraft issues would prompt an abort of the launch.

When Nasa designated SpaceX and Boeing to succeed the retired space shuttles, both were granted similar contracts encompassing capsule development and funding for six operational missions.

SpaceX received a contract valued at $2.6 billion and successfully conducted its crew flight test in 2020, placing Boeing four years behind schedule.

Meanwhile, Boeing had received $4.6 billion but the company has incurred significant expenses in rectifying the issues.

How will the Boeing Starliner operate?

When coupled with its rear service module, Starliner measures 5 metres in height and 4.6 metres in width (16.5 feet by 15 feet), surpassing the width of the capsules utilised in the Apollo missions. With a capacity for up to seven astronauts, though typically accommodating just four, it is designed for reusability, capable of undertaking up to 10 flights.

On its way to the ISS, the crew will conduct seat tests, evaluate onboard life-support and navigation systems, and assess the cargo transfer mechanism to the ISS.

Furthermore, they will trial newly developed space suits. Wilmore and Williams will don Boeing's blue suit, which is approximately 40 per cent lighter and more flexible than earlier iterations worn by American astronauts. Additionally, the suit features touchscreen-sensitive gloves, enabling astronauts to interact with tablets aboard the spacecraft.

Sunita Williams’ third voyage into space

Chosen by Nasa as an astronaut in 1998, Sunita Williams boasts a seasoned career with two previous space missions under her belt — Expeditions 14/15 and 32/33.

Expedition 14/15 spanned from December 9, 2006, to June 22, 2007. In Expedition 14, Sunita Williams served as a flight engineer before transitioning to the Expedition 15 crew, concluding her mission by returning to Earth alongside the STS-117 crew, landing at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

During her time aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Sunita Williams achieved a significant milestone for female astronauts by conducting four spacewalks totaling 29 hours and 17 minutes.

However, her record was eclipsed in 2008 by Astronaut Peggy Whitson, who completed a total of five spacewalks. Additionally, Williams undertook an extended mission, acting as the flight engineer for Expedition 32 and assuming the role of ISS commander for Expedition 33.

Departing from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 14, 2012, alongside Russian Soyuz commander Yuri Malenchenko and Flight Engineer Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Sunita Williams embarked on her second journey.

She has spent a total of 322 days in space over the course of her two missions. Sunita Williams regained the title for the female astronaut with the highest total cumulative spacewalk time, logging 50 hours and 40 minutes. However, this record was subsequently surpassed by Whitson, who completed a total of 10 spacewalks.