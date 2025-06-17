Surgery Partners declines Bain Capital bid, stays publicly listed company

Surgery Partners said on Tuesday it was unable to agree to the terms set by Bain Capital, its largest shareholder, to take the surgical facility operator private.

Surgery Partners' shares fell more than 13% to $20.10 in premarket trading.

A special committee of independent directors has concluded that the best path forward for the company and its stockholders was to continue operating as an independent publicly traded company, Surgery Partners said.

Bain Capital offered, to acquire all the remaining shares of the company it does not already own for $25.75 apiece, has a 38.97% stake in Surgery Partners, according to LSEG data.