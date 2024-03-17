Sensex (    %)
                             
Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in southern Syria, soldier wounded

Last week, the Israeli army said it has carried out 4,500 strikes against Hezbollah targets over the past five months, most of which were in Lebanon, while a few were in Syria

An Israeli army flare is seen over the Gaza Strip

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

AP Beirut
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in southern Syria early Sunday wounding a soldier, Syrian state media reported.
State news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military official, said air defences shot down some of the missiles, which came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights at around 12:42 a.m. local time. The strikes led to material losses and the wounding of a soldier, the statement said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli strikes also hit two military sites in the Qalamoun mountains northeast of Damascus, an area where the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has operations. One of the targets was a weapons shipment, the observatory said.

The observatory said the strikes represented the 24th time Israel has struck inside Syria since the beginning of 2024. They have killed 43 fighters with various groups including Hezbollah and Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and nine civilians.
There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes. Israel frequently launches strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them. The strikes have escalated over the past five months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border.
Last week, the Israeli army said it has carried out 4,500 strikes against Hezbollah targets over the past five months, most of which were in Lebanon, while a few were in Syria.
The army said in a statement that it will not allow for any attempted actions which could lead to the entrenchment of Hezbollah on the Syrian front.
 

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

