Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Britain ready to fight China over Taiwan, backs peaceful resolution

Britain ready to fight China over Taiwan, backs peaceful resolution

If we have to fight, as we have done in the past, Australia and the UK are nations that will fight together, said British Defence Secretary

Britain, UK, UK flag

British Defence Secretary John Healey has said the UK is ready to fight China. Photo: Pexels

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British Defence Secretary John Healey has said the UK is ready to fight China alongside allies like Australia if tensions over Taiwan escalate into conflict, Russia Today reported citing a UK-based media group.

"If we have to fight, as we have done in the past, Australia and the UK are nations that will fight together," Healey said, when asked whether Britain would help Taiwan prepare for a possible confrontation with China.

However, he later clarified that he was speaking in "general terms," adding that Britain still prefers disputes in the Indo-Pacific to be resolved "peacefully" and "diplomatically, " as per RT.

 

His comments come amid rising global concerns over Chinese military activity around Taiwan and the growing Western focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) on Monday detected four sorties of PLA aircraft and detected 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory. In a post on X, the MND stated that four out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Also Read

telecom

UK cos can offer telecom services in India without local office under CETA

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Govt offers duty relief on certain UK goods, sensitive sectors excluded

Alcohol, Alcoholic drinks, booze, spirits, whiskey

India liquor stocks rally on UK trade deal, premium spirits focus

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Scotland visit for golf course launch blurs politics, business ties

King Charles, PM Modi

PM Modi meets King Charles III in London, invites him to visit India

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated.

Earlier on Sunday, the Taiwanese MND detected four sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

The MND stated that four out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)."4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated in a post on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China. Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Explained: What is the new 15% US-EU tariff deal and what does it cover?

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Tesla signs chip supply deal with Samsung Electronics, says Elon Musk

China, China flag

Hong Kong's CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor to join Panama Ports deal

Ursula von der Leyen, Donald Trump

Donald Trump, EU's Von Der Leyen cite conflicting details on trade deal

Gazans, Gaza aid, Israel-Gaza war, Palestinians

Houthis pledge to step up shipping attacks to pressure Israel on Gaza

Topics : Britain Taiwan China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon