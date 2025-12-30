Taiwan detects 130 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said it detected a sharp rise in Chinese military activity around the island, with a large number of Chinese aircraft and vessels operating in nearby airspace and waters amid Chinese military drills.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, "130 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 90 out of 130 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We monitored the situation, responded."

The latest detection comes a day after China launched large-scale joint military drills around Taiwan, deploying its army, navy, air force and rocket forces. Beijing described the exercises as a stern warning against what it called "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and against external interference.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said the drills, named "Justice Mission-2025," involve coordinated operations across land, sea and air.The Global Times reported that the exercises focus on combat readiness, precision strikes, blockade operations and control of key ports and strategic areas around Taiwan. The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait and in areas to the north, south, east and southwest of Taiwan. Live-fire drills are scheduled to take place on Tuesday across five designated maritime and airspace zones surrounding the island, The Global Times reported. Taiwanese military officials criticised the move, calling it irresponsible. According to Taiwan authorities, parts of all five zones marked by the PLA for live-fire exercises fall within Taiwan's territorial waters, Focus Taiwan reported.