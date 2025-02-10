Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump suggests Musk's DOGE found irregularities in effort at Treasury

Trump suggests Musk's DOGE found irregularities in effort at Treasury

Musk's DOGE has sought access to Treasury Department payments data, but Musk's statements on social media have largely concerned payments to contractors and grant recipients, not bondholders

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump didn’t elaborate on what problems Musk found| (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Josh Wingrove and Gregory Korte
 
President Donald Trump suggested that Elon Musk’s government efficiency team has found irregularities while examining data at the US Treasury Department, and intimated that may lead the US to disregard some payments. 
“There could be a problem, you’ve been reading about that, with Treasuries,” Trump told reporters Sunday on Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was talking about US government debt, or payments processed through the Treasury Department.
 
“That could be an interesting problem because it could be that a lot of those things don’t count,” he said. “Therefore maybe we have less debt than we thought of.”
 
Trump didn’t elaborate on what problems Musk found. Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency has sought access to Treasury Department payments data, but Musk’s statements on social media have largely concerned payments to contractors and grant recipients, not bondholders.
 
The White House did not immediately respond to a request to elaborate. The Treasury Department also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also Read

Trump plans to announce 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports today

Vance, Musk question authority of courts as Trump's agenda faces pushback

Trump says losing patience, compares freed Israelis to Holocaust survivors

No action despite tariffs, serious about Canada becoming 51st state: Trump

Germany's Scholz calls Trump's Gaza proposal 'scandal' in poll debate

 
Last week, a federal judge temporarily blocked Musk’s government efficiency team from accessing some Treasury Department information and ordered the destruction of data they’ve already gathered in response to a lawsuit from a group of states.
 
US Treasury futures opened broadly steady in early Asia trading Monday, indicating 10-year yields are likely to open little changed at 9 am 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 1,000 arrested in Bangladesh after vandalism at Sheikh Hasina's house

Saudi Arabia rejects Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state on its land

Pressure mounts on extending Gaza ceasefire as details on hostages emerge

Trump admin orders Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to stop work

Taiwan's next-generation supercomputer for AI set to launch in May

Topics :Donald TrumpElon MuskDonald Trump administrationUS Treasury

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story