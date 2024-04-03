Taiwan's strong earthquake leaves roads cracked, buildings tilted: WATCH

Taiwan was jolted by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning, the most powerful recorded in 25 years. Initial reports suggested that the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 7:58 am, resulted in at least one death, over 50 injuries and extensive damage to infrastructure.





ALSO READ: Amid Tsunami threat, Japan issues evacuation advisory for coastal areas The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said that the earthquake's epicentre was 25 km south-southeast of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 15.5 km. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, the threat of a tsunami has largely passed, but people could continue to experience aftershocks over the next three to four days, Taipei Times reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. in Taiwan, as many as 34 aftershocks of lower intensity were reported. In view of the situation, the report added, schools and classes will remain suspended for the day.



Soon after the quake, videos and images emerged from different parts of Taiwan showing the scale of damage in the East Asian country. Several buildings were titled at severe angles, and roads cracked as the authorities rushed to escalate rescue efforts. Landslides were also reported in Hualien, the epicentre of the quake.

"This is the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan since the magnitude 7.3 quake on September 21, 1999," CWA Seismological Center Director Wu Chien-fu said.

Humanitarian NGO, Taiwan Red Cross, said that its team in Hualien are rapidly mobilising to minimise the earthquake impact. "The Hualien Red Cross Disaster Relief Team and military units are rapidly mobilising to minimise the impact and provide assistance to those affected."

The situation also triggered an alarm in nearby China and Japan, where no injuries have been reported as of now. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi urged the residents in the Okinawa region to stay on safe ground until all tsunami advisories were lifted. Japan has downgraded its initial Tsunami warning from 3 metres to 1 metre.