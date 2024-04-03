Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Threat of Tsunami largely passes after strong earthquake strikes Taiwan

The quake damaged buildings on Taiwan but casualty information was not yet available

Taiwan earthquake, earthquake

Taiwan earthquake, earthquake (Photo: PTI)

AP Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed.
The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its forecast from 3 metres (9.8 feet) to 1 metre (3.3 feet). One island had a wave of about 30 centimetres (a foot), while smaller waves were detected in other islands.
 
 
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there has been no report of injury or damage in Japan. He urged the residents in the Okinawa region to stay on safe ground until all tsunami advisories were lifted.
 
China issued no warnings for the Chinese mainland, and there was no threat for Hawaii and Guam.
More than two hours after the 7.4 magnitude quake struck Taiwan, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the threat of a tsunami has largely passed.
The quake damaged buildings in Taiwan but casualty information was not yet available.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tremors in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan

Taiwan's defence ministry detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels

Taiwan CAA protests China's unilateral adjustment of flight routes

Japan earthquake: Roads crack, poles topple; tsunami warning issued

Tsunami warning after 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

US elections 2024: Wisconsin voters approve ban on private money support

Palestinians seek full UN membership again, US almost certain to block it

Scathing federal report rips Microsoft for shoddy security, insincerity

US firm helping immigrants in detention to pay over $811 mn in lawsuit

China's services activity growth accelerates in March as new biz rise

Topics : Tsunami Tsunami alert centre Taiwan China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon