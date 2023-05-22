Home / World News / Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition

The assembly on Monday decided not to extend Taiwan an invitation to the event which runs from May 21 to 30

Reuters
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Taiwan failed in its efforts to gain an invitation to the World Health Organization’s annual assembly despite the island’s claims that support was growing for its participation. The assembly on Monday decided not to extend Taiwan an invitation to the event which runs from May 21 to 30.
 
China and Pakistan urged members to reject Taiwan’s inclusion while Eswatini and the Marshall Islands spoke in favour.
Meanwhile, WHO approved a $6.83-billion budget for the next two years which includes a 20 per cent hike in their mandatory fees. 
 
The proposal for the 2024-2025 budget passed with no objections. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was “historic and a big milestone, we don’t take it lightly, and we don’t take it for granted”.

Topics :TaiwanWHO

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

