Home / World News / Taiwan govt spots more Chinese balloons, says one flew over island

Taiwan govt spots more Chinese balloons, says one flew over island

Taiwan is on high alert for Chinese activities, both military and political, ahead of Jan 13 presidential and parliamentary elections

Photo: iStock
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected three more Chinese balloons flying across the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, and one of those flew over the island, the second day in a row it has reported such activity.
 
The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue in February 2023 when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China said the balloon was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taiwan is on high alert for Chinese activities, both military and political, ahead of Jan13 presidential and parliamentary elections. It says China is exerting military and economic pressure in an attempt to interfere in the elections.
 
China views the island as its own territory, a claim Taiwan's government rejects. Taiwan's defence ministry has since last month reported several instances of Chinese balloons flying over the sensitive Taiwan Strait, then crossing airspace to the island's north before vanishing.

But this week alone it has reported two back-to-back incidents of balloons actually crossing the island. On Thursday in its daily update of Chinese military activity over the previous 24 hours, the ministry said three Chinese balloons had again flown over the strait, one of which crossed over the centre of Taiwan island before vanishing.

The northerly balloon was spotted 45 nautical miles (83 km) north of Hsinchu, a city home to a Taiwanese air force base, while the other two flew just north of the Penghu islands, where there is another air base.
 
However a map provided by the ministry showed only one balloon flying over Taiwan island.
The ministry, which has previously said it believed they were mostly for weather monitoring, said it would not comment on what the latest balloons may have been used for.
 
China's defence ministry last week declined to comment on the balloons.
Over the past four years China has stepped up military activity around Taiwan and Chinese fighter jets and warships now regularly operate in the strait.

Also Read

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese naval ships, 2 military aircraft around nation

Chinese military spy balloon spotted in Taiwan Strait: Island's def min

Chinese spy balloon utilised internet provider for communication: US

China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force

China launches military operations, patrols as 'stern warning' to Taiwan

Former Prez Trump asks US Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot ban

TikTok eyes $17.5 billion shopping business on Amazon's turf: Reports

Pakistan's military men want to kickstart Green Revolution in the country

US and other countries warn Houthis against further attacks in Red Sea

US and other countries warn Houthis against further attacks in Red Sea

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Taiwan ElectionsChina US tradeTaiwanXi Jinping

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story