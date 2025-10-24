Taiwan records 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded on Friday the presence of several Chinese aircraft and vessels around its territory.

"11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", MND wrote on X.

On Thursday, MND detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and four Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters on Thursday morning (local time). Of the three, one sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's MND detected two PLA aircraft, four PLAN vessels and an official ship around itself. The fresh incursion marks yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.