Home / World News / US flies supersonic B-1 bombers near Venezuela coast amid drugs crackdown

US flies supersonic B-1 bombers near Venezuela coast amid drugs crackdown

According to flight tracking data, a pair of B-1 Lancer bombers took off from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday and flew through the Caribbean and up to the coast of Venezuela

Boom Supersonic XB-1
The B-1 bomber can carry more bombs than any other plane in the US inventory | Photo: Boom
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US military flew a pair of supersonic, heavy bombers up to the coast of Venezuela, a little over a week after another group of American bombers made a similar journey as part of a training exercise to simulate an attack.

The US military has built up an unusually large force in the Caribbean Sea and the waters off of Venezuela, raising speculation that President Donald Trump could try to topple Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro. Maduro faces charges of narcoterrorism in the US

Adding to the speculation, the US military since early September has been carrying out lethal strikes on vessels in the waters off Venezuela that Trump says are trafficking drugs.

According to flight tracking data, a pair of B-1 Lancer bombers took off from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday and flew through the Caribbean and up to the coast of Venezuela. A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, confirmed that a training flight of B-1s took place in the Caribbean.

The B-1 bomber can carry more bombs than any other plane in the US inventory.

A similar flight of slower B-52 Stratofortress bombers was conducted in the region last week. The bombers were joined by Marine Corps F-35B stealth fighter jets a squadron is currently based in Puerto Rico for what the Pentagon called a bomber attack demo in photos online.

When Trump was asked about Thursday's B-1 flight and if it was meant to ramp up military pressure on Venezuela, he said, it's false, but we're not happy with Venezuela for a lot of reasons. Drugs being one of them.

The US force in the Caribbean includes eight warships, P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper drones and an F-35 fighter squadron. A submarine has also been confirmed to be operating in the waters off South America.

Trump on Wednesday said he has the legal authority to carry out the strikes on the alleged drug-carrying boats and suggested similar strikes could be done on land.

We will hit them very hard when they come in by land, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. We're totally prepared to do that. And we'll probably go back to Congress and explain exactly what we're doing when we come to the land.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the military had conducted its ninth strike, killing three people in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It followed a strike Tuesday night, also in the eastern Pacific, that killed two people and brought the overall death toll from the strikes to at least 37.

The latest pair of strikes expanded the Trump administration's campaign against drug trafficking in South America from the waters of the Caribbean to the eastern Pacific.

Hegseth has drawn a direct comparison between the war on terrorism that the US declared after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the Trump administration's crackdown.

Our message to these foreign terrorist organizations is we will treat you like we have treated al-Qaeda, Hegseth told reporters on Thursday at the White House.

"We will find you, we will map your networks, we will hunt you down, and we will kill you," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump pardons Binance's Changpeng Zhao: Who is he and why was he in jail

Bangladesh court to deliver verdict on Hasina's alleged crimes on Nov 13

Six Wall Street bank chiefs hold most power since 2007 global crisis

Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

US eyes land strikes next after Venezuela drug boat attacks, says Trump

Topics :Donald TrumpUS MilitaryUS governmentDonald Trump administrationVenezuela

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story