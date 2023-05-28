Home / World News / China PC market suffers 24% decline YoY, shipping only 8.9 mn units

China PC market suffers 24% decline YoY, shipping only 8.9 mn units

The PC (desktop, notebook and workstation) shipments to mainland China posted a 24 per cent year-on-year decline in the first quarter, Lenovo leads

IANS New Delhi
China PC market suffers 24% decline YoY, shipping only 8.9 mn units

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The PC (desktop, notebook and workstation) shipments to mainland China posted a 24 per cent year-on-year decline in the first quarter, shipping only 8.9 million units.

Desktop (including desktop workstations) shipments dropped 28 per cent to 2.8 million units, while notebook (including mobile workstations) shipments were down 22 per cent to 6.1 million units, according to Canalys data.

The tablet market, on the other hand, experienced growth, with total shipments increasing 38 per cent to 6.5 million units. Apple led the tablet market as it more than doubled its shipments to 2.5 million units.

Lenovo remained the top vendor in mainland China but posted a 24 per cent decline as it shipped 3.3 million units in Q1.

Huawei enjoyed a strong quarter, growing its PC shipments by 34 per cent to just under a million units of shipments, taking second place.

Third-placed HP underwent a relatively modest shipment decline of 7 per cent as it reaffirmed its commitment to mainland China as an important sales and manufacturing market during the quarter.

Dell posted the largest decline among the top five vendors, with its PC shipments down by 45 per cent. Asus took fifth place with 0.7 million units of shipments.

"Mainland China's post-Covid recovery has not brought about a reprieve for the PC industry so far," said Emma Xu, analyst at Canalys.

On the commercial front, overall business investment and spending on IT remained relatively weak despite positive signals from the service sector.

"Although signals point to muted performance in the immediate term, there are positive signs of recovery in the latter half of 2023, with the public sector and large enterprises expected to lead in driving PC demand," Xu added.

--IANS

na/

Also Read

Dell Technologies lines up new commercial portfolio for Indian customers

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Lenovo announces launch of next-generation desktop workstations in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs

Microsoft adds new features to make formulas easier in Excel's spreadsheet

NASA, Boeing one step closer to joint Starliner crewed flight to ISS

China's first domestically built plane successfully makes commercial flight

Sudan military ruler seeks removal of UN envoy in letter to UN chief

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit Solomon Islands: USGS

Biden, McCarthy speak on debt crisis; GOP negotiator says issues remain

Topics :Chinapersonal computer market

First Published: May 28 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story