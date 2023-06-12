Home / World News / Taliban back to exclusionary, Pashtun-centred policies of late 90s: Report

Taliban back to exclusionary, Pashtun-centred policies of late 90s: Report

An annual report by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team for the UNSC Committee has criticized what it considers the return of Taliban to exclusionary policies

ANI Asia
Taliban back to exclusionary, Pashtun-centred policies of late 90s: Report

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 4:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An annual report by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team for the UN Security Council Committee has criticized what it considers the return of Taliban to "exclusionary" policies of the late 1990s, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

According to the report, the threat of terrorism is growing in Afghanistan. It said that there are "indications that Al-Qaida is rebuilding operational capability." The report said that the Taliban under the leadership of Hibatullah Akhundzada has "reverted to the exclusionary, Pashtun-centred, autocratic policies of the Taliban administration of the late 1990s."

According to the report, the operations of Daesh's Khorasan branch have started becoming more sophisticated and lethal in Afghanistan after August 2022. The UNSC report stated that the Taliban "have not delivered on the counter-terrorism provisions under the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban," TOLO News reported.

The report noted that the link between the Taliban and both Al-Qaida and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains "strong and symbiotic." The report reads, "A range of terrorist groups have greater freedom of maneuver under the Taliban's de facto authorities. They are making good use of this, and the threat of terrorism is rising in both Afghanistan and the region."

Torek Farhadi, a political affairs analyst, said that national discourse is necessary for various political groups to come together and find a solution for the future of Afghanistan and stressed that "otherwise, monopoly of power will remain," TOLO News reported.

Meanwhile, Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, said that the UNSC report is away from the truth. Shaheen emphasised that no threat has been posed to any country from Afghanistan and that it will not happen in the future. Shaheen stressed that the decisions regarding Afghanistan should not be taken on the basis of the reports of some biased media.

Shaheen said, "We have always said that decisions and judgments about Afghanistan should not be based on the reports of some biased media in the world, but the reports about Afghanistan should be based on the ground realities and they should be corrected," as per the TOLO News report.

Mohammad Hassan Haqyar, a political affairs analyst, said that the Doha agreement was first violated by the US and later Taliban was not very committed to it. Haqyar noted that the Taliban has some flaws, however, the international community was not committed regarding Afghanistan as it ought to have been.

Earlier this month, US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, girls and human rights Rina Amiri said more than 2.5 million girls have been deprived of education in Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

The US Special envoy raised her concerns at the Human Rights Council meeting. She stressed that there is an urgent need for girls' education in Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press. Amiri said, "Every single girl deserves to access quality education.

Also Read

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Terror strikes in Pakistan surged after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

UNSC unity key in wake of women's rights violations by Taliban: UN aide

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

Pak authorities on high alert as Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh's coastline

World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in EMs: Banga

Owing creditors $3.3 bn, founders of defunct crypto fund living large

Wedding bells go silent: Marriages in China slump to historic low

Billionaire George Soros hands control of $25-billion empire to son

Topics :TalibanunscUN report

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story