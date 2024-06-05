World leaders including Biden, Putin congratulate PM Modi on poll victory

US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were among over 75 world leaders who congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ruling NDA's electoral victory and hoped for deeper bilateral ties during his third term.

President Putin and Sunak held separate phone conversations with Modi.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Taiwanese President Lai Ching Te, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Chinese Foreign Ministry also sent congratulatory messages to Modi.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election," Biden said on X.

"The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," he said.

In his message, Putin, congratulating Modi, said Russia attaches great importance to the relationship of "special and privileged strategic partnership" with India.

"The voting results again confirmed your personal high political authority, support for your course towards accelerated socio-economic development of India and the protection of its interests on the world stage," he said.

"I am confident that the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India are in the interests of further building up traditional mutually beneficial cooperation and filling it with new content," he said.

"And of course, I hope that you and I will continue a frank dialogue and constructive joint work on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda," Putin said.

The Russian embassy in Delhi said Putin warmly congratulated Modi during the phone conversation and said the electoral victory reflected the support for the course pursued by the Indian leadership.

From India's neighbourhood and extended neighbourhood, presidents of Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Iran, Seychelles and prime ministers of Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Mauritius have sent congratulatory greetings to Modi.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also posted a message on X congratulating Modi and said Beijing was looking forward to a "healthy and stable China-India relationship".

Among G20 countries, President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, prime ministers of Italy and Japan and the president of South Korea have congratulated Modi on the electoral victory.

"India has concluded the world's largest elections! Congratulations @NarendraModi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France," Macron said in a post on X.

British PM Sunak spoke to Modi and congratulated him on his election victory.

"The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive," he said.

In a letter to Modi, Scholz said, "I would like to congratulate you on your election victory. Our countries have been strategic partners for decades." "We will continue our successful cooperation to deepen German-Indian relations and to work on international and global issues," he said.



In a message, Italian PM Meloni said: "Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us."



Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described Modi's victory as "historic" and said he was looking forward to working with his Indian counterpart to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations next year.

"Congratulations @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term. Look forward to working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year," Wong said on X.

In her message, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed to Modi that as the leader of the largest democracy in the world, "you carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India."



"Your convincing victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of India have reposed in your leadership, commitment and unwavering dedication for the country," she said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoped that the friendship between India and Israel continues to surge towards new heights.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!," he said on X.

In his message, Zelenskyy, while congratulating Modi, said he was looking forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations," he said.

"Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," he added.

Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong also congratulated Modi and the NDA for the victory.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi, BJP and BJP-led NDA on the victory in the #Loksabhaelection. Look forward to making joint efforts with the Indian side for a sound and stable China-India relationship, which is in line with the interests and expectations of both countries, the region and the world," he said.

From Africa, presidents of Nigeria, Kenya, Comoros have extended congratulatory messages to Modi.

From Caribbean islands, leaders of Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana have also sent congratulatory messages to Modi.

The prime minister of Malaysia are among the South East Asian leaders who congratulated Modi.

In his message, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said he was looking forward to working with Modi.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term," Muizzu said on X.

"I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," he said.

In his message, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he was looking at further strengthening bilateral ties.

"I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi," he said.

"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," he said.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay too hoped for deeper India-Bhutan ties during Modi's third term.

"Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world's biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries," he said on X.

Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics said: "Congratulations to Prime Minister of India @narendramodi on the electoral victory." "Looking forward to developing bilateral ties between Latvia and India as well as working together to promote peace and law globally."



Lithuanian President Gitanas Naus?'?da was also among leaders to congratulate Modi.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the victory in Indian elections. I wish success & strength in serving the people of #India. Looking forward to strengthening bilateral ties between Lithuania & India and working together towards peace & stability in the world," he said on X.

Modi is set to take oath for a third time over the weekend.

Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the polls, the party-led alliance secured 293 seats out of 543. The majority mark in the lower house is 272.